BRIEF-Steadfast Group to acquire a non-controlling stake in unisonBrokers
* Announces agreement to acquire a non-controlling stake in unisonBrokers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) July 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' issue rating to the proposed issue of lower Tier 2 subordinated notes by United Overseas Bank Ltd. (UOB: AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+).
The proposed issue is a drawdown from UOB's existing Singapore dollar (S$) 5 billion euro medium-term notes program. The issue will at all times rank pari passu with all other direct, subordinated, and unsecured obligations of the bank.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
* Announces agreement to acquire a non-controlling stake in unisonBrokers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's stock market rebounded in early trade on Thursday after losing 9.7 percent since neighbouring Arab states cut diplomatic and trade relations with it early this week, while an overnight plunge in oil prices weighed on Saudi Arabia's bourse.