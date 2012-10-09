BRIEF-China Sports Industry's shares to resume trade on June 5
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' issue rating to a proposed issue of lower Tier 2 subordinated notes by United Overseas Bank Ltd. (UOB: AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+).
The proposed issue is a drawdown from UOB's existing Singapore dollar (S$) 5 billion euro medium-term notes program. The issue will at all times rank pari passu with all other direct, subordinated, and unsecured obligations of the bank.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
June 4 Mosul Bank For Development And Investment :