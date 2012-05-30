UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse to cut jobs as it pares back in London
* Credit Suisse to cut 1,500 jobs in London (Adds UBS comment in paragraph 15)
May 23 Moody's Assigns Aa2 rating to University of Georgia's $22.4 million of Series 2012 Rutherford Hall Revenue Bonds; Outlook is stable
* Credit Suisse to cut 1,500 jobs in London (Adds UBS comment in paragraph 15)
LIMA, June 8 Peru's trade surplus widened to $66 million in April from $57 million in April 2016, according to data released by the central bank on Thursday. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by G Crosse)