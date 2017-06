Jan 10 University of Puget Sound

* Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 underlying rating of the University of Puget Sound's (the "University" or "Puget Sound") outstanding bonds issued through the Washington Higher Education Facilities Authority. The rating outlook remains stable. Also affirmed is the A1/VMIG 1 rating on the Series 2001 bonds based on the University's self-liquidity.