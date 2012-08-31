BRIEF-Joseph Stilwell says reiterate belief that Wayne Savings Bancshares should be sold
* Joseph Stilwell says intends to seek board representation in Wayne Savings Bancshares at next year's annual meeting if company is not sold - filing
Aug 31 Moody's affirms Aaa, Aaa/VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings on University of Texas System's rated debt; outlook remains stable
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering