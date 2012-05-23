BRIEF-Apartment Investment and Management files an amended complaint against Airbnb
* Apartment Investment and Management Co- filed an amended complaint against Airbnb in superior court of California
May 24 Moody's upgrades UNS Gas and UNS Electric; changes UNS Energy Corporation and Tucson Electric Power outlook to positive Moody's Investors Service today upgraded the senior unsecured ratings of UNS Gas, Inc. (UNSG) and UNS Electric, Inc.
* Inseego announces termination of transaction with TCL, leadership changes, and company-wide restructuring