(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
United Overseas Bank's (UOB) proposed USD-denominated senior
notes an expected rating of 'AA-(exp)'. The notes will be issued
under UOB's SGD5bn euro medium term note programme. The final
rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation
conforming to information already received.
The notes are rated at the same level as UOB's 'AA-'
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is
because the notes will constitute direct, unsubordinated and
senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and will rank equally
with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
The proceeds from the notes are to be used for UOB's general
corporate purposes.
UOB was established in 1935 and reported total assets of
SGD237bn at end-2011.
For more details on UOB's ratings and credit profile, please
refer to "Fitch Affirms UOB at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable" dated 29
April 2011, and UOB's full rating report dated 11 May 2011,
available at www.fitchratings.com.
The list of UOB's ratings is as follows:
- LTFC IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term FC IDR 'F1+'
- Viability Rating 'aa-'
- Support Rating '1'
- Support Rating Floor 'A-'