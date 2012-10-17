(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore-based United Overseas Bank Limited's (UOB) USD500m 2.875% fixed-rate subordinated notes due 2022 callable in 2017, issued under the bank's SGD5bn euro medium-term note programme, a final rating of 'A+'.

This follows the completion of the notes issue, as well as the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is same as the expected rating assigned on 9 October 2012.

The notes are rated one notch below UOB's 'aa-' Viability Rating to reflect their subordinated status and the absence of any going-concern loss-absorption mechanism. This is in accordance with Fitch's criteria of rating bank regulatory capital and similar securities. The notes represent direct, subordinated and unsecured obligations of UOB, and rank equally with the bank's other Lower Tier 2 capital instruments.

The notes rank below UOB's senior creditors, including depositors, but above holders of the bank's share capital, Tier 1 capital securities and Upper Tier 2 securities. While the notes qualify as Tier 2 capital, they do not contain any going-concern loss absorption features (such as coupon deferral under specified conditions), which would otherwise have resulted in a wider notching for the issue rating.

The proceeds from the notes are to be used for UOB's general corporate purposes and to augment its Tier 2 capital. UOB has no immediate need to refinance its regulatory capital securities, with the next redemption being its USD1bn Upper Tier 2 securities in July 2013. The notes are expected to qualify as Lower Tier 2 capital as per the Monetary Authority of Singapore's guidelines and be eligible for Basel III transitional treatment.

UOB was established in 1935 and reported total assets of SGD235bn at end-June 2012. For more details on UOB's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Affirms DBS, OCBC and UOB; Outlook Stable", dated 24 April 2012, and UOB's full rating report, dated 8 May 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.

UOB's other ratings are as follows:

- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Issuer Default Rating 'F1+'

- Viability Rating 'aa-'

- Support Rating '1'

- Support Rating Floor 'A-'