OVERVIEW
-- We raised our ratings on four classes from two U.S. CMBS
transactions and removed them from CreditWatch with positive
implications.
-- Concurrently, we lowered our ratings on 13 classes from
the two U.S. CMBS transactions and removed four of them from
CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We also affirmed our ratings on two other classes from
one of the two U.S. CMBS transactions and removed them from
CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- The rating actions primarily reflect current and expected
credit enhancement levels on the certificates following our
analysis of the transactions using our recently updated criteria
for rating U.S. and Canadian CMBS transactions.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 20, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on four classes
from two U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)
transactions and removed them from CreditWatch with positive
implications. Concurrently, we lowered our ratings on 13 classes
from the two U.S. CMBS transactions and removed four of them
from CreditWatch with negative implications. We also affirmed
our ratings on two other classes from one of the two U.S. CMBS
transactions and removed them from CreditWatch with positive
implications(see list). The CreditWatch resolutions are related
to CreditWatch placements that we initiated on Sept. 5, 2012.
The upgrades reflect Standard & Poor's expected available
credit enhancement for the affected tranches, which we believe
is greater than our most recent estimate of necessary credit
enhancement for the most recent rating levels. The upgrades also
reflect our views regarding the current and future performance
of the collateral supporting the respective transactions. We
raised our rating on the class A-AB certificates from Morgan
Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ14 to reflect the results of our
cash flow analysis. Our cash flow analysis indicates that this
class should receive its full repayment of principal due to time
tranching, as described in "U.S. CMBS 'AAA' Scenario Loss And
Recovery Application," published July 21, 2009. The downgrades
reflect our expected available credit enhancement for the
affected tranches, which we believe is less than our most recent
estimate of necessary credit enhancement for the most recent
rating levels.
The downgrades also reflect our views regarding the current
and future performance of the collateral supporting the
respective transactions, which include the current and potential
interest shortfalls both transactions are experiencing resulting
in reduced liquidity support available to the lowered classes.
We lowered the ratings on the class J, K, and L bonds from
Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-HQ11 to 'D (sf)' to reflect
our expectation that these classes will continue to experience
interest shortfalls indefinitely.
The affirmations reflect our expected available credit
enhancement for the affected tranches, which we believe will
remain consistent with the most recent estimate of necessary
credit enhancement for the current rating levels. The affirmed
ratings also acknowledge our expectations regarding the current
and future performance of the collateral supporting the
transaction.
Today's rating actions follow a detailed review of the
performance of the collateral supporting the relevant securities
and transaction structures. This review was similar to the
review we conducted before placing 744 U.S. and Canadian CMBS
ratings on CreditWatch following the release of our updated
ratings criteria for these transactions, but was more detailed
with respect to collateral and transaction performance. For more
information on the analytic process we used for those
CreditWatch placements, refer to "The Application Of Standard &
Poor's Revised U.S. And Canadian CMBS Criteria For The Sept. 5,
2012, CreditWatch Actions," published Sept. 5, 2012.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17-g7 Disclosure
Reports included in this credit rating report are available at
RELATED CRITERIA
-- Rating Methodology And Assumptions For U.S. And Canadian
CMBS, Sept. 5, 2012
-- CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology, Sept. 5,
2012
-- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public
Finance Ratings, Sept. 19, 2011
-- U.S. CMBS 'AAA' Scenario Loss And Recovery Application,
July 21, 2009 RELATED RESEARCH
-- Industry Economic and Ratings Outlook: U.S. Commercial
Real Estate Trends Are Improving And CMBS Performance Is
Stabilizing, Nov. 5, 2012.
-- Application of CMBS Global Property Evaluation
Methodology In U.S. and Canadian Transactions Property
Commentary, Sept. 5, 2012
-- The Application Of Standard & Poor's Revised U.S. And
Canadian CMBS Criteria For The Sept. 5, 2012, CreditWatch
Actions, Sept. 5, 2012 Temporary Telephone Contact Number:
Gabriel Irizarry (917-301-7683)
RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS
Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ14
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates
Rating
Class To From Credit enhancement (%)
A-AB AAA (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos 30.67
A-M B (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg 19.16
A-MFX B (sf) BB (sf) 19.16
Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-HQ11
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates
Rating
Class To From Credit enhancement (%)
A-4 AA+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Pos 32.89
A-4FL AA+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Pos 32.89
A-1A AA+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Pos 32.89
A-M BBB (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Pos 21.17
A-MFL BBB (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Pos 21.17
A-J B+ (sf) BB (sf) 11.94
B B (sf) BB- (sf) 11.06
C B (sf) B+ (sf) 9.31
D B- (sf) B+(sf)/ Watch Neg 8.13
E B- (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Neg 7.55
F B- (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg 6.52
G CCC (sf) CCC+ (sf) 5.35
H CCC- (sf) CCC (sf) 4.03
J D (sf) CCC- (sf) 2.86
K D (sf) CCC- (sf) 1.25
L D (sf) CCC- (sf) 0.81