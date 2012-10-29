NEW YORK, October 29 (Fitch) U.S. prime money market funds
(MMFs) increased their exposure to eurozone banks for the third
consecutive month, according to Fitch Ratings.
As of end-September, MMF exposure to eurozone banks
represents 10.6% of total holdings, a 16% increase on a dollar
basis since end-August 2012. Fitch notes, however, that overall
U.S. MMF eurozone bank exposure remains 70% below end-May 2011
allocations. Fitch believes this level is unlikely to be fully
retraced in the intermediate-term given both the lingering
investor caution towards the eurozone and banks' diminished
appetite for this potentially unstable form of wholesale
funding.
Exposure to French banks rose to 3.9% of MMF assets, a new
high for 2012 and a 44% increase since the prior period.
In another apparent sign of easing, a declining proportion
of European and eurozone exposure was in the form of repurchase
agreements (repos). This reduction in secured exposure is
another potential sign of a more positive investor posture
towards banks in the region.
The 15 largest exposures to individual banks, as a group,
comprise approximately 42% of total MMF assets. Only one
eurozone banks remains in the top-15, according to the report.
The full report 'U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European
Banks: Signs of Easing' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Fitch's analysis is based on the ten largest U.S. prime MMFs,
whose holdings represent approximately 45% of total U.S. prime
MMF assets.