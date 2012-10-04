NEW YORK, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has reviewed all
rated Prime RMBS transactions and downgraded 6% of the classes
comprising those transactions. Adverse selection and structural
features vulnerable to tail-risk have increased negative rating
pressure for seasoned Prime RMBS.
Delinquency rates continue to increase in pre-2005 prime
pools, even while performance has improved for Alt-A, subprime,
and recent vintage prime mortgage pools. For Fitch-rated
pre-2005 prime pools, the roll rate from current to delinquency
over the most recent three months remains near an all-time high
for the cohort's history, and total delinquency is roughly 1.3x
higher than 2011 levels.
Reflecting the risk of continued performance deterioration
and further rating changes, approximately 14% of all classes
remain on Negative Watch. Classes on Negative Watch remain at
risk for a further 1 - 2 rating category revision. Fitch expects
to resolve the Watch status on all classes prior to the end of
this year.
The deterioration in performance in pre-2005 RMBS has been
driven by adverse selection in the small remaining mortgage
pools. Record-low mortgage rates initially driven by the Federal
Reserve and sustained by economic uncertainty have led most
pre-2005 borrowers to refinance. Consequently, the remaining
mortgage pools are increasingly concentrated with borrowers
unable to refinance due to credit obstacles.
Recent performance deterioration is compounded by structural
features in pre-2005 transactions. The dollar amount of senior
class credit protection will continue to decline in most
transactions due to: the lack of hard subordination floors (as
found in recent RMBS); structures that pay scheduled principal
pro rata to subordinate classes; and the lack of performance
triggers that redirect unscheduled principal cash flows from
subordinates to senior classes. Since 2010, the dollar amount of
senior class credit protection has declined by 33%.
A disproportionate number of bonds collateralized with
pre-2005 15-year fixed-rate mortgages were adversely affected by
today's rating changes. Despite significant amortization and
relatively short remaining terms, performance has deteriorated
over the past year reflecting adverse selection. The rate of
remaining current borrowers rolling into delinquency continues
to increase and is more than 1.5x higher today than three years
ago. Additionally, the small remaining loan counts and low
credit enhancement leave senior classes increasingly vulnerable
to anomalous behavior of individual loans. In July, an
unexpectedly high loss severity on a single 15-year fixed-rate
loan resulted in a complete writedown of all but one remaining
subordinate class in a 2003 vintage transaction.
Fitch considers credit risk associated with small loan
counts by incorporating loan concentration adjustments to
expected mortgage pool losses and by applying rating caps for
bonds which lack structural features to mitigate tail-risk. In
RMBS surveillance, concentration adjustments to loss
expectations occur when loan counts decline below 100. For bonds
without structural features to mitigate tail-risk, rating caps
of 'AAsf', 'Asf' and 'BBsf' are applied for loan counts below
75, 50 and 20, respectively. Ratings will be withdrawn when
fewer than 10 loans remain. For bonds collateralized with loan
counts above 75 and without any structural features to mitigate
tail-risk, Fitch will consider the bond's projected
months-to-payoff and cap the current rating at 'AAsf' if there
is a high likelihood of the bond experiencing tail-risk due to
future small loan-count concentration.
Fitch measures loan count using a weighted-average-number
(WAN) calculation which considers the distribution of loan size
within the pool. This typically results in a lower figure than
the actual loan count. For senior bonds which are expected to
benefit from cross-collateralized subordinate classes, Fitch
typically considers the aggregated figure for all
cross-collateralized pools.
The small-loan count methodology described in the paragraph
above and the cashflow assumptions used for this review deviate
from prior published criteria and will be described in further
detail in an updated surveillance criteria report expected to be
published later this month. Changes to the cashflow criteria for
Prime RMBS include an increase in interest rate stresses, a
reduction in projected servicer advancing, a reduction in
projected loan-coupon to simulate higher modification activity
in high-stress scenarios and a slower benchmark prepayment
speed.
These actions were reviewed by a committee of Fitch
analysts.