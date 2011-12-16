CORRECTED-Merck KGaA: 2 bln eur pipeline potential driven by cancer, MS drugs

FRANKFURT, June 12 Germany's Merck KGaA said its forecast of 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) in 2022 sales from drugs under development was above the analyst consensus mainly because of the underrated potential of cancer drug avelumab and multiple sclerosis treatment cladribine.