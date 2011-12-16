Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 13
ZURICH, June 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8826 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Dec 16 US Xpress:
* Moody's revises US Xpress' outlook to negative from stable, affirms B3 CFR
FRANKFURT, June 12 Germany's Merck KGaA said its forecast of 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) in 2022 sales from drugs under development was above the analyst consensus mainly because of the underrated potential of cancer drug avelumab and multiple sclerosis treatment cladribine.