Jan. 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating to 'AA+' from 'AAA' on the Utah Housing Corp.'s (UHC) series 1998F, 1998G, and 2000B Class I bonds and removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications, where it had been placed on Aug. 8, 2011. Standard & Poor's also affirmed its 'AAA' rating on UHC's series 2000, 2007, and 2009 parity bond programs and removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications, where it had been placed on Aug. 8, 2011. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

The rating actions reflect our view of the presence of guaranteed investment contracts with Caisse des Depots et Consignations, which Standard & Poor's downgraded to AA+/Negative from AAA/Watch Neg on Jan 23, 2012.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

