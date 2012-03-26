Overview

-- U.S. oil and gas master limited partnership Vanguard Natural Resources is planning to issue $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2020.

-- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to U.S. oil and gas master limited partnership Vanguard Natural Resources LLC.

-- We are also assigning our 'B-' senior unsecured rating and '5' recovery rating to Vanguard's note offering.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Vanguard's exposure to liquids, its good hedge book, and its highly developed reserve base should sustain adjusted debt leverage below 5x over the next several years, excluding material acquisitions.

Rating Action

On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to independent exploration and production (E&P) company Vanguard Natural Resources LLC (Vanguard). The outlook is stable.

We also assigned a 'B-' issue-level rating (one notch lower than the corporate credit rating) to its proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. We assigned a '5' recovery rating to this debt, indicating expectations of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The ratings on Vanguard reflect a reserve base that is small relative to other speculative-grade E&P peers, a reserve replacement strategy that relies heavily on acquisitions, and its high dividend payout to shareholders. Our ratings also reflect its exposure to robust crude oil prices, a decent hedge book over the next several years that should mitigate hydrocarbon volatility, a high percentage of lower risk proved developed reserves, and modest capital spending requirements. We consider the business risk profile "vulnerable" and the financial risk profile "aggressive" (based on our criteria).

Vanguard is a limited liability company. However, it resembles a master limited partnership (MLP) in several ways. Vanguard pays out nearly all available cash flows to unitholders on a quarterly basis, and equity investors typically value the company on a yield basis. Unlike the typical MLP structure, there is neither a general partnership interest nor incentive distribution rights.

To sustain its dividend, Vanguard operates with a mostly proven reserve base, taking on very little explorations risk. Also, it acquires reserve in very mature basins where the geology is well known and where wells have been operated for many years. Vanguard typically hedges a majority of its future production to provide additional stability to cash flows. Nevertheless, it must rely heavily on acquisitions to grow production due to the limited organic growth prospects of the mature reserve base. This acquisition-focused growth strategy exposes Vanguard to the risk that it could overpay for assets or could have difficulty replenishing production during periods of capital market duress.

Vanguard had a relatively small reserve base of approximately 440 Bcfe at year-end 2011 pro forma for its Appalachia asset sale, with 71% of reserves exposed to oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs), which are enjoying robust prices compared with natural gas. Its proved developed reserve life, pro forma for the Appalachia asset sale, is long at 15 years. Vanguard has a high percentage (88%) of proved developed producing (PDP) reserves, and therefore a low-risk production profile. The company's reserves are scattered throughout the U.S., but most of its reserves and future production comes from the Permian Basin in Texas and the Big Horn Basin in Wyoming.

The cost structure is in line with similarly rated peers, with all-in levered break-even cost at approximately $6.60 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (mcfe) as of year-end 2011. Lifting costs at $2.20 per mcfe compare favorably with oil-weighted peers, given Vanguard's focus on enhancing well production rather than drilling very capital-intensive new wells. However, three-year finding and development (F&D) costs, inclusive of revisions, at $3.05 are higher than peers' due to the premium placed on less risky proved developed reserves.

Vanguard's aggressive financial risk profile incorporates pro forma adjusted debt of approximately $670 million (pro forma for recent net equity proceeds of $125 million), corresponding to leverage at year-end 2011 of approximately 3.1x. Based on our price deck for oil of $85 per barrel (bbl) in 2012, $80/bbl in 2013, and $75/bbl thereafter and for natural gas of $3/mcf in 2012, $3.25/mcf in 2013, and $4/mcf in 2014, we forecast that leverage will be 3x over the next couple years. This assumes that Vanguard's production remains flat in 2012 and 2013 at slightly more than 80 Mmcfe/d. We have not incorporated the impact of acquisitions to production or cash outflows and have assumed that oil production will represent about two-thirds of production in 2012 and nearly 70% of production in 2013. Our forecast incorporates Vanguard's current hedges, which represent approximately 76% of total projected production in 2012 and 70% of production in 2013.

Based on these assumptions, we forecast that Vanguard will generate approximately $220 million of EBITDA in 2012 and $230 million in 2013. We project that funds from operations (FFO) will total approximately $150 million in 2012 and $160 million in 2013, resulting in no discretionary cash flow following distributions which we project to be nearly $110 million in 2012 and nearly $120 million in 2013. We forecast that Vanguard's capital spending program will be approximately $40 million in both 2012 and 2013.

Liquidity

We consider Vanguard's liquidity "adequate" (based on our criteria), reflecting the following assumptions and expectations:

-- We project that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next year, excluding acquisitions. This includes our assumption that capital spending will total about $40 million and that distributions will total nearly $110 million in 2012.

-- Pro forma for the notes issuance, Vanguard's liquidity will total approximately $340 million, inclusive of $334 million of availability on its $680 million borrowing base due Oct. 31, 2016, and $6 million of cash on its balance sheet.

-- We believe that Vanguard could absorb, without refinancing, a high-impact, low-probability event and view its relationship with banks as well-established and solid.

-- The company has a maximum leverage covenant of 4x and a minimum current ratio of 1x. At our price assumption for oil and natural gas, we do not expect Vanguard to have any issues meeting these requirements over the next several years.

Recovery analysis

For the full recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Vanguard to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Vanguard will maintain total adjusted debt to EBITDA in the 3.0x to 4.5x range. We also expect that the company will maintain adequate liquidity due to its decent hedge book and that the company will fund acquisitions prudently through a combination of debt and equity, such that debt generally represents no more than 40%-45% of the acquisition cost.

We will consider a downgrade if leverage breaches 5x. We could raise the rating to 'B+' if Vanguard grows reserves to at least 700 Bcfe with leverage in the 3.5x to 4.5x range.

Ratings List

New Rating

Vanguard Natural Resources LLC

Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--

$300M sr nts due 2020 B-

Recovery Rating 5