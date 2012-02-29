MUMBAI, February 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Vedanta Resources Plc's (Vedanta) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BB+', following its proposed reorganisation The
Outlook is Stable. A list of other rating actions is provided at
the end of the commentary.
Fitch believes the reorganisation will reduce the extent of
debt to be serviced to USD3.8bn from the current USD9.7bn at the
holding company and, in turn, reduce dividend leakages from
some of the operating entities (mainly Sesa Goa Ltd and Sterlite
Industries Limited) to Vedanta.
The agency notes that debt at Vedanta increased
significantly post the acquisition of Cairn India Ltd (CIL) to
USD9.7bn at end-December 2011 and USD6.8bn at end-September 2011
from USD5.1bn at end-March 2011. The proposed reorganisation, to
an extent, limits the higher debt burden placed at the holdco
level, besides simplifying the overall corporate structure.
Post reorganisation, Sesa Goa will be merged with Sterlite
Industries to form Sesa-Sterlite (SS). Total gross debt at SS
level will be USD13.5bn, and consolidated EBITDA (including
CIL's full year financials) was USD5.3bn for the full year ended
December 2011. The Sesa-Sterlite entity would include the
current businesses of Sterlite Industries ('Fitch AA+(ind)'),
Sesa Goa, Madras Aluminium Company Ltd, and Vedanta Aluminium
Ltd's (VAL, 'Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable) aluminium business.
Vedanta's 38.8% holding of CIL will also be transferred to SS,
along with its debt of USD5.9bn.
The company estimates that the combined entity will receive
cost synergies of USD200m annually, due to operational and
tax-related benefits. Fitch notes that most of the EBITDA and
cash balance will be at Hindustan Zinc Ltd, which is currently
64.9% owned by Sterlite Industries, as well as at CIL, which is
20.1%-owned by Sesa Goa. Post reorganisation, Hindustan Zinc and
CIL will be held 64.9% and 58.9%, respectively, by the new
proposed SS.
The transaction will require regulatory and shareholder
approvals at various companies. The company estimates the
reorganisation to be completed by end-2012. Until the
reorganisation has been implemented, the USD9.7bn debt at
Vedanta would entail interest servicing of around USD500m. The
debt is likely to be serviced through dividend receipt and share
buybacks carried out at key subsidiaries.
The ratings reflect Vedanta's continued leadership in across
various metals such as zinc, iron ore and aluminium. The company
also has one of the lowest costs of production at its zinc and
iron ore operations. Fitch notes that profitability at the iron
ore operations has recently been impacted by regulatory
sanctions and increase in export duties. The ratings also
reflect significant cash generation at CIL, with its largest
field in Rajasthan consistently producing 125,000 barrels of oil
per day (bopd). CIL aims to achieve a total production of
175,000 bopd by end-March 2012.
Any fresh capex/ investments and/or major debt-led
acquisition impacting credit metrics and increasing operating
risks could put pressure on the ratings. A net adjusted
debt/operating EBITDAR above 2.75x on a sustained basis may be
negative for the ratings. A sustained de-leveraging of the
company leading to a net adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR below
2x on a sustained basis may be positive for the ratings.
For 9MFY12, Vedanta had revenues of around USD10bn (9MFY11:
USD7.6bn), and EBITDA of USD2.6bn (USD2.2bn). Its zinc
operations were the strongest performer, which had revenues of
USD2.5bn (USD1.5bn) and EBITDA of USD1.2bn (USD0.8bn).
Vedanta Resources Plc, UK
- USD1.25bn senior unsecured bonds: affirmed at 'BB'
- USD1.65bn senior unsecured bonds: affirmed at 'BB'
- USD180m senior unsecured loan facility: affirmed at 'BB'
Twinstar Holdings Ltd, Mauritius
- USD150m unsecured loan facility backed by an
unconditional, irrevocable guarantee of Vedanta Resources Plc:
affirmed at 'BB'