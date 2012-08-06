(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged
recession than we had originally anticipated, the vulnerability
of Italian banks to the impact of rising loan losses has
increased because of the combined effect of mounting problem
assets and reduced coverage of loan-loss reserves.
-- We believe the increased credit risk we see in Italy
could weaken Veneto Banca's capital and earnings position.
-- We are placing our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term
ratings on Veneto Banca on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- We aim to resolve the CreditWatch over the next three
months, after we review the group's capital plans and assess
whether we believe they continue to support our view of
management's strong delivery track record in supporting adequate
capital levels.
Rating Action
On Aug. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed
its long- and short-term 'BBB-/A-3' counterparty credit ratings
on Italy-based Veneto Banca SCPA on CreditWatch with negative
implications. We also placed our 'BB+' rating on Veneto Banca's
nondeferrable subordinated debt and our 'BB-' rating on the
bank's Tier 1 preference securities on CreditWatch negative.
Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that the
increased credit risk in the Italian economy could negatively
affect Veneto Banca's capital, earnings, and business position
more than we are currently factoring into our ratings. (See
"BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score
Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks,"
published Aug. 3, 2012.)
With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged
recession than we had originally anticipated, we think Italian
banks' vulnerability to credit risk in the economy is rising. In
this context, the combined effect of mounting problem assets and
reduced coverage of loan-loss reserves makes banks more
vulnerable to the impact of higher credit losses, particularly
in the event of deterioration in the collateral values of
assets.
The increased credit risk we see in the Italian economy has
the potential to weaken Veneto Banca's RAC ratio to less than
7%. This would be below the minimum level (defined by our
criteria) to maintain our current "adequate" assessment of
Veneto Banca's capital and earnings over the next 18-24 months.
This could happen if, in particular and in contrast to the
bank's track record of shareholder support, Veneto Banca's
capital position does not continue to benefit from capital
strengthening actions in addition to shareholder contributions.
We continue to assess Veneto Banca's risk position as
"moderate" because we believe the bank is more vulnerable that
the system average to the increased credit risk we see in the
Italian economy. In our opinion, a more severe recession will
likely increase Veneto Banca's stock of problem assets--which we
define as the sum of bad loans ("sofferenze") and watchlist
loans ("incagli")--to high levels in 2012 and 2013, after
experiencing a material increase throughout the 2009-2010
downturn. Veneto Banca's rapid expansion through acquisitions in
past years also contributed to the increase.
At the same time, the bank's coverage of problem assets
through provisioning, which is already low by international
standards because of its extensive use of tangible collateral in
its assessment of provisioning needs, stood at 30% in March
2012, compared with 40% for the system average at year-end 2011.
Veneto Banca's stock of net nonperforming assets (including
restructuring loans and loans past due) was 7% at year-end 2011,
compared with 4.4% in 2008.
Our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and ratings on Veneto
Banca take into account the anchor of 'bbb' we assign to
commercial banks operating in Italy (the anchor is our starting
point for assigning a bank a long-term rating), as well as on
our current view of Veneto Banca's "adequate" business position,
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity.
We consider Veneto Banca to have "moderate" systemic
importance and the Italian government to be "supportive" of its
banking sector. We evaluate the likelihood of government support
for Veneto Banca as "moderate," but we do not incorporate any
uplift into the long-term rating from the SACP, given the 'BBB+'
long-term rating on Italy.
CreditWatch
Standard & Poor's aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement
within the next three months, after we receive further details
about the bank's capital plans and assess whether we believe
they continue to support our view of management's strong
delivery track record in supporting adequate capital levels. Our
review of the plans could affect our assessment of capital and
earnings and business position.
Upon resolving the CreditWatch, we could affirm the long-
and short-term counterparty credit ratings or lower them by one
or two notches.
We could lower the rating by one notch if we revise our
assessment of the bank's capital and earnings to "moderate" from
"adequate." This could happen if we conclude that the
shareholders' contribution and/or any further management plans
to strengthen its capital will not materialize or if we
anticipate that they will not be sufficient to maintain the RAC
ratio at more than 7% over the next 12-18 months.
We could lower the ratings one notch further if we
anticipate that there may be a departure from management's past
strong execution track record, in particular of its supportive
capital management, which would negatively affect our business
position assessment.
Conversely, we could affirm the long- and short-term ratings
if, all else being equal, we anticipate the RAC ratio will
remain above 7% in the next 12-18 months supported by a
consistent capital management with track record.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3
SACP bbb-
Anchor bbb
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Moderate(-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
-- BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk
Score Revised To '5'
On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks, Aug. 3, 2012
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And
Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1,
2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
To From
Veneto Banca SCPA
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3
BBB-/Negative/A-3
Certificate Of Deposit BBB-/Watch Neg BBB-
Senior Unsecured BBB-/Watch Neg BBB-
Subordinated BB+/Watch Neg BB+
Preferred Stock BB-/Watch Neg BB-