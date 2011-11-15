GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares lag record Wall Street, cautious of Fed plans
* Asian equity markets mixed, little reaction to firmer China data
Nov 15 VeriFone:
* Moody's places VeriFone's ratings under review for possible downgrade
* Asian equity markets mixed, little reaction to firmer China data
SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 Uber Technologies Inc director David Bonderman said on Tuesday that he has resigned from the company's board following a remark he made during an Uber staff meeting that was widely seen as offensive to women.