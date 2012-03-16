(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Vietinbank has a "strong" business position, "very weak"
capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average"
funding, and "adequate" liquidity.
-- We are assigning our 'B+/B' issuer credit rating to the
Vietnam-based bank. We are also assigning our 'B+' issue rating
to the bank's proposed issue of senior unsecured notes.
-- We assess the bank's stand-alone credit profile to be
'b'. We expect the bank to benefit from extraordinary government
support given its "high" systemic importance.
-- The negative outlook on the long-term counterparty credit
rating reflects the outlook on the sovereign rating on Vietnam.
Rating Action
On March 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term counterparty
credit ratings to Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for
Industry and Trade (Vietinbank). The outlook on the long-term
rating is negative. At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue
rating to the bank's proposed issue of senior unsecured notes.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Vietinbank on the
economic and industry risk in Vietnam, the bank's "strong"
business position, "very weak" capital and earnings, "adequate"
risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as
our criteria define those terms. The stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) of the bank is 'b'.
Our bank criteria use our banking industry country risk
assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to
determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an
issuer credit rating. The anchor for a commercial bank operating
only in Vietnam is 'b'. The BICRA score is based on our
evaluation of economic risk, given Vietnam's low-income economy,
developing financial system, and evolving policy framework. Risk
of economic imbalances is very high and the credit risk is
extremely high, reflecting rapid credit growth, together with
low income levels, high private sector credit, and rudimentary
underwriting standards. Regarding our industry risk assessment,
Vietnam's regulatory standards lag international norms and the
central bank is prone to regulatory forbearance. The banking
system has a moderate risk appetite, overcapacity, and market
distortion. An adequate share of core customer deposits and a
low reliance on external funding partially mitigate these
weaknesses.
Vietinbank's strong business franchise in Vietnam and good
geographic reach (with an extensive branch network) within the
country support the bank's "strong" business position. The bank
is one of the three largest banks in the country and has a
market share of 13% in deposits. Nevertheless, revenue
diversification is limited compared with that of rated peers in
Vietnam.
We expect Vietinbank to benefit from foreign strategic
partnerships as part of its ongoing privatization. The bank's
risk management practices are likely to gradually improve. In
2011, the International Finance Corp. (IFC) acquired a stake of
about 10% in Vietinbank; the bank is looking for a second
strategic partner.
Our assessment that Vietinbank's capital and earnings is
"very weak," as defined in our criteria, is based on our
expectation that the bank's pre-diversification risk-adjusted
capital (RAC) ratio will remain about 2%-3% in the next 12-18
months. The RAC ratio improved to 2.4% at the end of 2011 due to
the huge capital infusion from Vietinbank's stake-sale to IFC
and its capital-raising in December 2011. We anticipate that the
bank's earnings will decline in 2012 due to margin pressure and
higher credit costs. However, we expect these earnings to
support the 17% loan growth target that the regulator has set.
We assess Vietinbank's risk position as "adequate" because
of the bank's simple business model, where the bulk of its
revenue comes from traditional commercial lending products. The
bank has been expanding its loan book at above the industry
average for the past few years. We expect Vietinbank's asset
quality to remain weak by international standards due to the
operating environment risks in Vietnam's banking industry and
the bank's evolving risk management practices and rapid loan
growth in recent years.
Vietinbank's loan-to-deposit ratio is comparable with the
industry and supports the bank's "average" funding profile.
Deposits form about 77% of the bank's funding base, lower than
most rated peers. Nevertheless, the bank's government linkage
helped it to increase deposits during the liquidity crunch in
2008, when smaller private banks were losing deposit share.
Vietinbank's holdings of cash and other liquid assets support
its "adequate" liquidity profile.
The rating on Vietinbank is one notch above the SACP to
reflect the bank's "high systemic importance" in Vietnam and our
assessment that the Vietnamese government is "highly
supportive."
In line with our criteria, we have equalized the ratings on
the bank's proposed senior unsecured notes with the long-term
counterparty credit rating on Vietinbank.
Outlook
The negative rating outlook on Vietinbank reflects the
outlook on the sovereign rating on Vietnam (BB-/Negative/B;
axBB/axB).
We could downgrade Vietinbank if: (1) we lower the sovereign
rating on Vietnam; (2) the bank's asset quality declines
substantially; or (3) its RAC ratio falls below 2% because of an
above-average growth in loans.
We may revise the outlook to stable if: (1) we take a
similar action on the sovereign rating and Vietinbank maintains
its credit profile; or (2) we raise the bank's SACP to 'b+'
following any large capital-raising, including via a stake sale
to a strategic partner, such that the RAC ratio rises above 3%.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B+/Negative/B
SACP b
Anchor b
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Very Weak (-1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +1
Additional Factors 0
