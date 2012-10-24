(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that the major Vietnamese banks' ratings largely reflect
difficult domestic operating conditions and other structural
issues typically found in low-income emerging markets.
The Outlook is Stable, reflecting that the banks' ratings
in the single 'B' category are already among the lowest in Asia
as well as the Vietnamese sovereign's Stable Outlook.
Downside rating risks could arise if the operating
environment becomes even more challenging than Fitch's current
expectations and significantly threatens banks' solvency, and/or
due to negative rating action on the sovereign.
Fitch forecasts Vietnam's GDP growth at around 5% for 2012
and around 5.8% for 2013, lower than the 7% average over
2004-2011. Regulatory efforts at cutting interest rates and
capping lending rates have done little to support investor
sentiment, with credit growth of only 2% in January to September
2012.
This together with governance issues, persistent global
uncertainties and high levels of corporate leverage - evident in
the country's credit/GDP of 113% at end-2011 - continues to
weigh on the domestic economy. The banking system is vulnerable
to macroeconomic shocks, with pressures already mounting on
asset quality, earnings and capital of the major Vietnamese
banks.
Fitch continues to believe that reported non-performing
loans (NPLs) are understated which, together with poor
transparency, mean that banks' capitalisation would be much
weaker than reported. Around half of banks' capital could be at
risk, based on the central bank's public admission that the
system-wide NPL ratio could be as high as 10%.
Fitch believes the actual figure is higher and could weaken
given the downside risks from a materially weaker economic
environment. Structural issues, including deposit competition
and fragile confidence, may keep loan/deposit ratios over or
close to 100% for most major Vietnamese banks.
There has been little perceptible progress on Vietnam's
banking system reforms, such as banking sector consolidation and
the establishment of an asset management company to acquire bad
debt from banks. Local authorities have also mentioned
concurrent reforms surrounding state-owned entities and
investments in Vietnam, but meaningful progress here has proved
elusive.