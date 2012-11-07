(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- The weak outlook for Vingroup's property sales and
collection risks offset the benefits of its relatively large and
low-cost land bank and sizable portfolio of leasing properties
and hotels.
-- We are assigning our 'B' long-term corporate credit
rating and 'axBB-' ASEAN regional scale rating to the
Vietnam-based real estate developer. We are also assigning our
'B' issue rating to a proposed issue of senior unsecured notes,
which the company's subsidiaries guarantee.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Vingroup
will have "adequate" liquidity and that it has some financial
flexibility to counter weak property sales over the next 12
months.
Rating Action
On Nov. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned
its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to Vietnam-based real
estate developer Vingroup Joint Stock Co. The outlook is stable.
We also assigned our 'axBB-' ASEAN regional scale rating to the
company. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue rating to
the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes guaranteed by most
of Vingroup's wholly owned subsidiaries and 98.36%-owned Royal
City Real Estate Development and Investment Joint Stock Company.
The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final
issue documents.
Rationale
The rating reflects the weak outlook for Vingroup's property
sales and the collection risks on its outstanding receivables.
The rating also reflects the company's significant debt
appetite, heightened risk tolerance on significant foreign
exchange exposure, and credit support for some of its property
buyers. Vingroup's large operating scale with a low-cost land
bank, established brand name in Vietnam, and modest, albeit
growing, recurring income from retail malls, offices, hospital,
hotels, and recreational services temper these weaknesses. We
view the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."
In our opinion, the weak sales outlook reflects the
challenging conditions in the residential property market in
Vietnam. The visibility for a recovery is limited because of a
relatively subdued economic outlook and interest rates that
remain high despite being recently lowered. In addition, the
industry risk for Vietnam's real estate market is high due to
volatile property cycles and limited liquidity.
Vingroup's property sales were sluggish in the first nine
months of 2012. The cancellation of some contracted sales offset
new sales. The company's total contracted sales declined 5% to
US$1.8 billion as of Sept. 30, 2012, from US$1.9 billion as of
Dec. 31, 2011. We believe some of the US$795 million outstanding
receivables will still be exposed to default risk as Vingroup
progressively completes its projects and delivers the apartments
to buyers. Vingroup's financial risk profile reflects its large
capital expenditure that requires debt funding. The company has
increased its debt aggressively in 2012 to fund the construction
of new projects. In the first half of 2012, it raised US$300
million in convertible bonds. The proposed notes will further
increase Vingroup's total borrowings, resulting in its ratio of
debt to debt plus equity rising to about 60% by the end of 2012,
from 39% at the end of 2011. The company will use the bulk of
the new debt for the development of its existing and new
projects, with the balance for working capital and general
corporate purposes.
In our base-case scenario, we expect Vingroup's revenue to
increase substantially to US$1.4 billion in 2013, from US$610
million in 2012. This is because the company will recognize the
bulk of the property presale proceeds from its Royal City, Times
City, and Vincom Village projects. However, we anticipate that
the property market will remain subdued in 2013 and forecast
that property sales will be minimal in that year before making a
modest recovery in 2014. We expect Vingroup's revenue from
property sales to decline substantially to about US$500 million
in 2014. Nevertheless, gross margins will remain 45%-50% despite
a slight decline in selling prices given the company's low land
costs. The increasing recurring income from Vingroup's hotels
and retail divisions will be insufficient to mitigate the
shortfall in property sales, in our opinion.
Vingroup's large low-cost land bank in the two major
commercial cities in Vietnam underpins the rating. The company
has secured good sites through joint ventures and cleared sites
fairly quickly for redevelopment. Its three major residential
developments are large and achieved good sales up to the end of
2011. Vingroup's prime low-cost land bank should underpin its
good profitability over the next three to five years, in our
view. The company's land bank can sustain development for at
least the next five years. Vingroup has been able to procure
land at lower costs than its peers due to its capital resources
and local market knowledge.
Vingroup's sizable portfolio of leasing properties and
hotels and resorts further supports the rating. On the whole,
the portfolio has several properties (including hotels) that
generate stable recurring income.
Liquidity We assess Vingroup's liquidity as "adequate," as
defined in our criteria. We estimate that the company's
liquidity sources will exceed its uses by more than 50% in 2013.
Our liquidity assessment is based on the following major
assumptions:
-- Vingroup will have cash of US$320 million at the
beginning of 2013.
-- Cash inflow of US$750 million in 2013 from receipts for
previous property sales.
-- The company's funds from operations will be negative, at
about US$70million, mainly due to higher construction and
outstanding land premiums of US$550 million.
-- The company has debt maturities of US$130.8 million in
2013.
-- We have not factored in the proposed bond issue and any
potential asset sales into our liquidity calculation.
Vingroup's liquidity could come under pressure in 2014 due
to possibly limited property sales and a potential redemption of
a convertible bond. We expect the company's liquidity to be
"weak" in 2014 due to sluggish property sales since late 2011.
We expect cash inflow from receivables to decline substantially
to about US$500 million from new property sales in 2014,
emanating mostly from Vingroup's unsold inventory.
We believe Vingroup has financial flexibility even if the
proposed notes issue does not materialize. The company has some
good assets that it could sell, including leasing properties,
hotels, and resorts, as it has done before. Also, Vingroup can
stagger its capital spending or fund it with onshore bank loans.
There are no major covenants in Vingroup's domestic bank
loans because the company pledges its assets against the loans.
Key covenants in the convertible bonds and convertible loans
include standard clauses, such as change of control and negative
pledge. However, there is a put option on Vingroup's US$313
million convertible bond due 2017, where the company may have to
redeem all or some of the bonds by April 2014.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Vingroup
will have adequate liquidity and some financial flexibility to
weather a challenging property market. We expect the company to
receive the majority of its outstanding receivables and believe
that it will cut capital expenditure to maintain a sufficient
liquidity buffer.
Potential upside to the rating is limited for the next 12
months. We may raise the rating if property sales improve and
the property market outlook stabilizes. This could happen if
Vingroup improves its property sales significantly in 2013 and
maintains its market position and profitability while increasing
the diversity in its leasing portfolio. We could lower the
rating if Vingroup's collection of receivables is significantly
lower than we expected, the property market deteriorates, and
the company's debt-funded expansion is more aggressive than we
expect.
