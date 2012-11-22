(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on three classes of
notes issued by VIRTUE Trust and VIRTUE Trust II to 'AA (sf)'
from 'AA+ (sf)'. This is a direct result of our rating action on
Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank
Nederland), which we have lowered to AA-/Stable/A-1+ from
AA/Negative/A-1+.
Each of the notes is an asset-backed transaction backed by
rolling stock leases related to trams and trains, supported by
the State of Victoria. Rabobank Nederland is counterparty to the
transaction. Because the rating on the notes reflects our view
of the counterparty, the rating on the notes will be limited to
one notch higher than the long-term rating on Rabobank
Nederland.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available at
"here".
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Please refer to the initial rating report for any additional
regulatory disclosures that may apply to a transaction.
RATINGS LOWERED
Issuer Class Rating To Rating From
VIRTUE Trust A-2 AA (sf) AA+ (sf)
A-3 AA (sf) AA+ (sf)
VIRTUE Trust II AA (sf) AA+ (sf)
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Rabobank Nederland Ratings Lowered To 'AA-' On Increased
Economic Risks In The Netherlands; Outlook Stable, Nov. 16, 2012
-- Various Rating Actions Taken On Dutch Banks Due To
Increased Economic Risks, Nov. 16, 2012
-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,
May 31, 2012
-- Australia And New Zealand Structured Finance Scenario And
Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic
Factors On Ratings, March 29, 2012
-- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011