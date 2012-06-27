(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the lawsuit filed against Vivendi SA ('BBB'/Stable) by Liberty Media could lead to higher than expected legal damages. This week's jury verdict limiting damages to EUR765m is unexpected. Vivendi intends to pursue legal options to overturn the verdict or to reduce the damages award. Fitch understands that the possible outcomes to this case are complex and uncertain.

However, there is a risk that Vivendi could be liable for damages in excess of the EUR100m provision it has made for the U.S. securities class action, either from the Liberty Media case or other similar lawsuits which may be filed. This comes at a time when Vivendi's headroom in its credit profile is still limited because of the EMI acquisition expected to close later this year and the competitive pressure facing SFR, Vivendi's French telecoms subsidiary.

Vivendi's rating would come under pressure if there is no sign of deleveraging in 2013, the year after the EMI transaction is expected to close, and if there was no clear expectation of medium-term leverage heading back to below 2.5 times (x) on Fitch's structurally adjusted net debt to EBITDA measure. Fitch estimates that Vivendi ended 1Q 2012 with a leverage of around 2.3x based on this metric.

Even though Activision Blizzard is specifically excluded from this leverage metric, Fitch recognises that Vivendi's 61% interest in this company is a valuable asset. Vivendi has shown in last year it is willing to sell down this stake, which provides Vivendi with an additional source of liquidity to help redress any increases in leverage.

Fitch's methodology recognises that Vivendi cannot freely circulate cash between certain of its subsidiaries (especially Activision Blizzard) and the agency makes adjustments to key metrics to reflect the group's structure. To derive structurally adjusted net debt/EBITDA, the agency strips subsidiaries' EBITDA and debt from consolidated numbers where Vivendi does not have direct access to the cash and replaces EBITDA with dividend streams that Vivendi receives.