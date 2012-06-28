(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
India-based Volkswagen Finance Private Limited's (VWFPL)
National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)' with a Stable
Outlook, and its National Short-Term rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'.
Fitch has also assigned VWFPL's proposed INR5bn secured
non-convertible debentures (NCDs) a 'Fitch AAA(ind)' rating. A
full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectations of support from
VWFPL's parent and ultimate parent, Volkswagen Financial
Services AG (VWFSAG) and Volkswagen Group (Volkswagen;
'A-'/Positive), respectively, if ever required. VWFPL has strong
linkages with VWFSAG in terms of parent control over the Board
and key management positions. The former is also closely
integrated with VWFSAG for planning and execution of business
strategies for the Indian market. VWFSAG has also provided
unconditional and irrevocable guarantees to various banks in
India for VWFPL's rupee-based loans.
The ratings may be downgraded if VWFPL's linkages with and
support from VWFSAG and Volkswagen are deemed by Fitch to have
weakened or if Volkswagen's ratings are downgraded close to
India's sovereign rating of 'BBB-'.
VWFPL focuses exclusively on financing Volkswagen group
automobiles (Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda brands) in India. During
the first full year of operations in FY12 (ended March 2012),
VWFPL's loan book grew steeply, albeit from a low base, and was
funded mainly by its equity base. The company has started to use
commercial paper issuances, mainly for its short-term 'dealer
financing' loan-book. It also plans to diversify its funding
through issuance of NCDs and increase its bank loans lines to
fund the growing long-duration asset base.
VWFPL targets to maintain the regulatory capital adequacy
ratio (CAR) of around 20% over time. CAR at end-March 2012 was
high at 78.6%, and is likely to shrink as asset base grows. High
operating expenses incurred towards developing operational
infrastructure exceeded income generated from nascent
operations, resulting in a net loss of INR365.6m in FY12.
Established in 2009, VWFPL is a non-deposit accepting
non-banking finance company, registered with the Reserve Bank of
India. It is wholly owned, directly and indirectly, by VWFSAG -
the captive finance company of Volkswagen.
A full list of ratings actions is as below:
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)';
Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'
INR7bn long-term bank loan affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'
INR8bn short-term bank loan affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'
INR7bn commercial paper programme affirmed at 'Fitch
A1+(ind)'
Proposed INR5bn secured NCDs assigned 'Fitch AAA(ind)'