TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 10, 2013--Nippon Standard &
Poor's (NSP) today said that it has assigned its preliminary
'AAA (sf)' ratings to Driver Japan Two's JPY25.0 billion
beneficial interests and asset-backed loan (ABL) due June 2021.
The collateral comprises Japanese auto loan receivables that
Volkswagen Financial Services Japan Ltd. (VWFSJ) originated.
The originator will entrust a pool of auto loan receivables
and cash with DB Trust Company Ltd. Japan (trustee 1). The
originator will receive the senior beneficial interest and
subordinate beneficial interest. The senior beneficial interest
will fully redeem in a lump sum after trustee 1 obtains ABL 1.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. and Goldman
Sachs Japan Co. Ltd. (the ABL 1 lenders) will entrust ABL 1 with
DB Trust Company Ltd. Japan (trustee 2), and then transfer the
beneficial interests (beneficial interests 2) to investors.
Investors may also choose to lend money through an ABL (ABL 2)
instead of purchasing the beneficial interests 2 from the ABL 1
lenders. We have assigned preliminary ratings to the beneficial
interests 2 and ABL 2 issued/extended under this transaction.
The preliminary ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of
the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate full
repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity
date in June 2021. We base the preliminary ratings on
information as of Jan. 10, 2013. Subsequent information may
result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the
preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our views primarily on the
following factors:
-- The credit risk and future performance of the collateral
assets, which we have estimated through our analysis of the
characteristics of these assets, as well as historical data and
other factors;
-- Credit support for the credit risk of the underlying
assets, provided through overcollateralization;
-- Advance payment collections to mitigate commingling risk;
-- Cash reserves to be funded on the transaction's closing
date to provide liquidity support to the transaction upon the
occurrence of a servicer replacement;
-- The ability of VWFSJ as the initial servicer and JACCS
and Cedyna as the subservicers to fulfill their roles in the
transaction;
-- The payment structure and cash flow mechanisms, including
the establishment of early amortization triggers that will
convert principal payments to a sequential, monthly pass-through
turbo structure under certain adverse circumstances; and
-- The transaction's legal structure, including that the
entrustment of the underlying assets will not be considered as
security interest and thus the underlying assets will not be
considered as part of the originator's property in the event of
the originator's bankruptcy.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Driver Japan Two
JPY25.0 billion beneficial interests and ABL due June 2021*
Class Rating Issue amount* Coupon type O/C ratio
Beneficial interests 2 AAA (sf) JPY12.5 bil. Fixed rate 7.5%
ABL 2 AAA (sf) JPY12.5 bil. Fixed rate 7.5%
*The aggregate issue amount and the breakdown of the issue
amounts of the beneficial interests 2 and ABL 2 are tentative
and may be changed by the closing date.
The transaction will close on Feb. 27, 2013.
NOTES
The basic approach to calculating the overcollateralization
(O/C) ratio is as follows:
1-(A+B)/(C-D-E)
A: the rated obligations and equally ranked obligations
B: prior obligations to the rated obligations
C: underlying assets (including cash)
D: liquidity reserves
E: obligations, except for senior, mezzanine, or subordinate
obligations (seller's interest, etc.)