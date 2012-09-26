-- Wall Street Systems, a leading global provider of foreign
exchange and treasury management systems and wholly owned
subsidiary of ION Investment Group (unrated), has proposed
issuing a $365 million first-lien credit facility and a $140
million second-lien credit facility to refinance outstanding
debt and pay a dividend to its owners.
-- We are revising our rating outlook on the company to
stable from positive and affirming the 'B' corporate credit
rating.
-- We are assigning a 'B' issue-level rating with a recovery
rating of '3' to the company's proposed first-lien term loan and
revolving credit facility, and also assigning a 'B-' issue-level
rating with a recovery rating of '5' to its proposed second-lien
term loan.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's
material base of recurring revenues, good free cash flow, and
recent profitability gains support the rating.
Rating Action
On Sept. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised the rating outlook on New York City-based Wall Street
Systems Holdings Inc. to stable from positive. The outlook
revision reflects a more leveraged financial profile pro forma
for the transaction. We also affirmed our 'B' corporate credit
rating on the company.
At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue-level rating to
the company's proposed $335 million first-lien term loan due
2019 and $30 million revolving credit facility due 2017. The '3'
recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50% to
70%) recovery in the event of payment default.
In addition, we assigned a 'B-' issue-level rating to the
company's proposed $140 million second-lien term loan due 2020.
The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation of modest (10%
to 30%) recovery in the event of payment default.
The new facilities will be issued by WSS Delaware Inc., a
wholly owned subsidiary of Wall Street Systems Holdings Inc. The
corporate credit rating is assigned to Wall Street Systems
Holdings Inc. based on our expectation that all existing debt at
Wall Street Systems Holdings Inc. will be repaid by the proposed
transaction. Therefore, for analytical purposes, we treat of WSS
Delaware Inc. as a fully consolidated entity.
Rationale
The ratings reflect Wall Street Systems' "weak" business
risk profile resulting from its narrow market focus and its
revenue exposure to the financial sector and Europe, as well as
its "highly leveraged" financial profile, with pro forma
leverage in the low-7x area. Nevertheless, we expect the
company's solid base of recurring revenue and good profitability
to allow it to reduce leverage to below 6x in 2013, as revenue
recognition from existing contract cycles' past-purchase
accounting deferred revenue write-downs.
Wall Street Systems' foreign exchange solutions provide
trading, risk management, operations, and accounting
capabilities for financial institutions, while its treasury
management solutions allow multinational corporations and
central banks to manage cash positions; foreign exchange,
interest rate, and credit risk; and fixed-income and equity
investments. Since the leveraged buyout (LBO) in June 2011, the
company has focused on increasing recurring revenue and removing
excess capacity in its professional services organization.
Wall Street Systems' weak business risk profile reflects its
narrow focus on the foreign exchange and treasury software
markets, much larger and better resourced competitors, and
limited history of operating at current profitability levels. We
expect the company's near-term growth prospects to be limited by
its exposure to financial institutions and European weakness.
However, the company has a material base of recurring revenue
and good free cash flow, and its products are critical to its
customers' operations, resulting in high retention.
Wall Street Systems generated U.S. GAAP revenues of $185
million for the 12 months ended June 2012, down from $200
million in 2010 because of purchase accounting deferred revenue
write-downs after the LBO. We expect revenues to rebound to
pre-LBO levels in 2013 after the company has amortized most of
its existing deferred revenue. Revenue has been relatively flat
over the past few quarters as the company has focused on
increasing recurring revenue. However, EBITDA margin improved
from about 30% to the high-30% area over the past 18 months,
reflecting expense reductions. We expect revenues near $210
million in 2013, with EBITDA margins in excess of 40% as the
company continues to expand its recurring revenue base and
recognizes higher U.S. GAAP revenue on new contracts.
The company's highly leveraged financial risk profile
reflects leverage of 7.1x, annualized for the first half of 2012
(which does not include management's non-GAAP revenue
adjustments) and pro forma for the proposed financing, up from
current leverage of 5.3x. We expect leverage to drop to below
6.0x over the next 18 months, based on a revenue rebound to
preacquisition levels and modest expense growth. The rating does
not incorporate capacity for large, debt-financed acquisitions.
Liquidity
Wall Street Systems has "adequate" liquidity, with sources
of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash
sources include an expected cash balance of $15 million after
the proposed transaction, full availability of its proposed $30
million revolving credit facility, and expected positive annual
free cash flow. We expect uses to include mandatory debt
amortization and modest capital expenditures of about $5
million.
Our assessment of Wall Street Systems' liquidity profile
incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and
factors over the next 12 to 24 months:
-- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 20%.
-- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% decline in
EBITDA.
-- Covenants will only apply if the proposed revolver is
drawn and they will be set such that the company can maintain
covenant headroom of at least 15%.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report
on Wall Street Systems, to be published separately on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates our view that the company's
solid recurring revenue base and good free cash flow support
operating stability. Although unlikely over the next 12 months,
if the company can maintain its recent profitability gains while
reducing leverage below 5x, we could raise the rating by one
notch.
Conversely, if sales fall as the result of poor
macroeconomic conditions, if the company experiences margin
compression, or if it pursues debt-financed acquisitions or
shareholder returns, precluding it from reducing leverage from
pro forma levels, we could lower the ratings.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Wall Street Systems Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Positive/--
New Ratings
WSS Delaware Inc
Senior Secured US$335 mil first-lien term bank ln B
due 2019
Recovery Rating 3
US$30 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 B
Recovery Rating 3
US$140 mil second-lien term bank ln B-
due 2020
Recovery Rating 5
Ratings Affirmed
Wall Street Systems Holdings Inc.
Senior Secured 1st lien B
Recovery Rating 3
Senior Secured 2nd lien B-
Recovery Rating 5