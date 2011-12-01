(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- MTF Warehouse Trust No. 1 is a securitization of motor
vehicle-backed receivables originated by Motor Trade Finances
Ltd.
-- We have affirmed the rating on the warehouse notes
issued by Trustees Executors Ltd. in its capacity as trustee of
the MTF Warehouse Trust No. 1 following an increase in the
maximum note balance.
-- The rating affirmation reflects our opinion of the
transaction's eligibility criteria, portfolio parameters,
amortization events, credit and liquidity support, and other
features based on our current criteria and assumptions.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 1, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said that it affirmed the rating
on the warehouse notes issued by Trustees Executors Ltd. in its
capacity as trustee of the MTF Warehouse Trust No. 1 (see list).
The rating affirmation follows an increase of NZ$100 million in
the transaction's maximum warehouse note balance. The notes are
backed by consumer credit and finance lease contracts over motor
vehicles originated by New Zealand-based Motor Trade Finances
Ltd.
The affirmation reflects:
-- Our view of the transaction's documented eligibility
criteria, portfolio parameters, and amortization triggers;
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying portfolio
of receivables;
-- Our expectation that the credit support for the
warehouse notes is sufficient to withstand the stresses we
apply;
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms within the
transaction to support liquidity will provide for timely payment
of interest under our stress assumptions;
-- Our view of the swaps provided by Commonwealth Bank of
Australia (AA/Stable/A-1+) and Westpac Banking Corp.
(AA/Stable/A-1+) to hedge the mismatch between the fixed-rate
payments on the receivables and the floating-rate coupon payable
on the notes; and
-- Our expectation of the timely payment of interest and
ultimate payment of principal by the legal final maturity date
of the notes.
RATING AFFIRMED
Class Rating Amount (mil. NZ$)
Warehouse AA (sf) up to 370.0
