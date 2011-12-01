(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- MTF Warehouse Trust No. 1 is a securitization of motor vehicle-backed receivables originated by Motor Trade Finances Ltd.

-- We have affirmed the rating on the warehouse notes issued by Trustees Executors Ltd. in its capacity as trustee of the MTF Warehouse Trust No. 1 following an increase in the maximum note balance.

-- The rating affirmation reflects our opinion of the transaction's eligibility criteria, portfolio parameters, amortization events, credit and liquidity support, and other features based on our current criteria and assumptions.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it affirmed the rating on the warehouse notes issued by Trustees Executors Ltd. in its capacity as trustee of the MTF Warehouse Trust No. 1 (see list). The rating affirmation follows an increase of NZ$100 million in the transaction's maximum warehouse note balance. The notes are backed by consumer credit and finance lease contracts over motor vehicles originated by New Zealand-based Motor Trade Finances Ltd.

The affirmation reflects:

-- Our view of the transaction's documented eligibility criteria, portfolio parameters, and amortization triggers;

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying portfolio of receivables;

-- Our expectation that the credit support for the warehouse notes is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply;

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms within the transaction to support liquidity will provide for timely payment of interest under our stress assumptions;

-- Our view of the swaps provided by Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AA/Stable/A-1+) and Westpac Banking Corp. (AA/Stable/A-1+) to hedge the mismatch between the fixed-rate payments on the receivables and the floating-rate coupon payable on the notes; and

-- Our expectation of the timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal by the legal final maturity date of the notes.

RATING AFFIRMED

Class Rating Amount (mil. NZ$)

Warehouse AA (sf) up to 370.0

