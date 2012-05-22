(The following was released by the rating agency) MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Wartsila India Limited's (WIL) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable to the non-monitored category. The rating will now appear as 'Fitch AA-(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided below.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of WIL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

Fitch has also classified WIL's following bank loan ratings as non-monitored:

- INR50m commercial paper: migrated to 'Fitch A1+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR400m fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch AA-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch AA-(ind)'

- INR700m letters of credit/bank guarantee facilities: migrated to 'Fitch AA-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A1+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'