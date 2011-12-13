(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 13, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its
'AA/Watch Neg' rating on Auckland-based water utility Watercare
Services Ltd.'s (Watercare; AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+) unsubordinated,
unsecured medium-term notes (MTNs). Watercare will issue NZ$50
million of notes to increase its recent issuance in October 2011
to NZ$125 million, from NZ$75 million. The rating on the notes
reflects the benefit of the payment guarantee by Auckland
Council (AA/Watch Neg/A-1+). The additional notes will rank
pari-passu with the other unsubordinated, unsecured debt of the
company, and the issuance proceeds will be used to provide an
additional liquidity buffer for the company.
Wholly owned by Auckland Council, Watercare is New Zealand's
largest water and waste-water services provider. The rating on
Watercare reflects our opinion that there is an 'extremely high'
likelihood that Auckland Council would provide timely and
sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of
financial distress to ensure the timely repayment of Watercare's
financial obligations.