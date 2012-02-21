(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We have removed the CreditWatch negative on the issuer and issue credit ratings on Auckland's water and waste water-services provider Watercare Services Ltd.

-- We also affirmed the issuer credit ratings at 'AA-/A-1+' and issue rating at 'AA'. The outlook is stable.

-- The rating actions follow the resolution of the CreditWatch on the 'AA' long-term rating on Auckland Council, Watercare's 100% owner.

-- Watercare's stand-alone credit profile of 'bbb' is unchanged.

Rating Action

On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA-/A-1+' issuer credit ratings and its 'AA' issue credit rating on Watercare Services Ltd. At the same time, we removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Nov. 13, 2011. The outlook on the rating is stable, and Watercare's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is unchanged at 'bbb'. Watercare provides water and waste water-services to the Auckland region of New Zealand.

Rationale

The rating action on Watercare is a direct consequence of a similar rating action on Watercare's sole owner, Auckland Council, which was also removed from CreditWatch negative (see research update titled, " 'AA/A-1+' Ratings On Auckland Council Off CreditWatch Negative And Affirmed; Outlook Stable", published to Global Credit Portal on Feb. 19, 2012).

The 'AA-' long-term credit rating on Watercare reflects our opinion that there is an 'extremely high' likelihood that Auckland Council (AA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress to ensure the timely repayment of its financial obligations. Under our criteria for government-related entities, we have directly linked the ratings on Watercare with those on Auckland Council.

The CreditWatch resolution reflects our view that the council's metrics are expected to be maintained at levels consistent with the 'AA' rating despite an increasing debt burden and weakening credit metrics. Standard & Poor's had been concerned that the council's significant capital-expenditure plans could erode the council's credit metrics; however, in our opinion, the council has demonstrated strong financial management.

We have assessed Watercare's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb'. In our view, Watercare benefits from a "strong" business profile, underpinned by its natural monopoly in the Auckland region and the relative stability and strength of market demand, which we expect to continue. These strengths are partly offset by what we believe is a "significant" financial risk profile. Watercare has a target of free funds from operations (FFO)-to-interest ratio of 2.5x, which is one of the considerations in setting market prices.

In 2010/2011, Watercare undertook the significant task of integrating its six retail customer bases. The integration was managed well and the company's financial performance continues to track at forecast levels, with the ratio of FFO to interest above the target level; we expect the ratio of FFO to debt to be maintained at about 12% or better.

We are expecting capital expenditure over the next few years to be in the range of NZ$300 million-NZ$350 million per annum, which is significantly higher than Watercare's historical capital expenditure--partly because of the significantly larger asset base and the identified needs of the network. Watercare typically funds the majority of its growth and asset improvement capital expenditure through debt, with maintenance capital expenditure funded through internally generated cash flow. Consequently, we are expecting a steady increase in debt. However, we anticipate that Watercare will maintain FFO-to-interest at 2.5x and FFO-to-debt at 12%, supported by management's price-setting discipline. If that discipline were to weaken, our view of the SACP may also change.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs, see "Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010), our view of an 'extremely high' likelihood of extraordinary support is based on our assessment of Watercare's:

-- 'Critical' role in the provision of water and waste water services for the Auckland region under a natural monopoly, which we consider essential to public health and the local economy; and

-- 'Very Strong' link to its local government owner, Auckland Council (AA/Stable/A-1+), which guarantees all of the company's current and, subject to certain terms and conditions, future debt.

As the long-term and short-term debt issued by Watercare is guaranteed by Auckland Council, the rating on that debt is equated to the 'AA' and 'A-1+' ratings on Auckland Council, reflecting the benefit of that guarantee. The Auckland Council guarantee supports payment in full of all current debt obligations of Watercare and, subject to certain conditions being met, all future debt. The council does not support the general obligations of Watercare.

LiquidityThe short-term rating on Watercare is 'A-1+', underpinned by what we consider to be a stable and relatively predictable cash flow from its water and waste water business, as well as the surplus committed external financing and standby facilities.

We view the company's liquidity position as being "adequate", as defined in our criteria. Undrawn facilities at Dec. 31, 2011, totaled NZ$280 million, although it is important to note that this includes the NZ$200 million commercial paper (CP) standby facility. At the same time, there was NZ$148.9 million of CP drawn, guaranteed by Auckland Council, and cash on hand of NZ$51.9 million. In our view, the guarantee is structured such that there is a possibility that payments under the document may not meet our expectations of timeliness with regard to CP obligations; therefore, the support of the CP standby facility is important to the CP rating. In terms of Standard & Poor's criteria for rating corporates, the capacity to issue 'A-1+' rated CP is linked to the availability of the standby facility.

Assuming that Watercare will refinance its short-term debt maturities in accordance with its financing policy, which requires funding to be in place at least six months before an upcoming debt maturity, we believe that the company's sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than 1.2x. However, Watercare is reliant on ongoing access to additional debt to fund growth capital expenditure and has limited financial flexibility, which we see as a weakness.

At Dec. 31, 2011, Watercare had adequate headroom in its financial covenants, such that a fall in revenue of 20% would not be expected to breach covenants, although we expect that the company would likely revisit its capital-expenditure plans if that were to happen.

Outlook

The outlook on the rating is stable, reflecting the reliance of the Watercare rating on Auckland Council through the very strong link that Watercare has with the council, and the critical role that the company fulfils. Under our GRE criteria, the 'bbb' SACP on Watercare would need to fall to 'bb' before the credit rating on the company would be affected. This would require a substantial deterioration in the company's credit risk profile, which we consider to be unlikely.

The rating on Watercare would most likely move in lockstep with that on the council. If there were an unlikely change in Watercare's role or link to the government that we believed could reduce the likelihood of extraordinary support in times of financial distress, the rating on Watercare could be lowered.

We expect Watercare will continue to manage pricing of water, wastewater, and trade waste services at levels sufficient to maintain the "significant" financial profile at around the current level. We expect the company's FFO-to-interest ratio to track in the high 2x range and FFO-to-debt ratio between 11% and 12%. Given the natural monopoly that Watercare enjoys in the Auckland region, we do not anticipate any change in the company's "strong" business risk profile.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Watercare Services Ltd.

Senior Unsecured (4 issues) AA

Commercial Paper (1 issue) A-1+

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To For

Watercare Services Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+

AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+