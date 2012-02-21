(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We have removed the CreditWatch negative on the issuer
and issue credit ratings on Auckland's water and waste
water-services provider Watercare Services Ltd.
-- We also affirmed the issuer credit ratings at 'AA-/A-1+'
and issue rating at 'AA'. The outlook is stable.
-- The rating actions follow the resolution of the
CreditWatch on the 'AA' long-term rating on Auckland Council,
Watercare's 100% owner.
-- Watercare's stand-alone credit profile of 'bbb' is
unchanged.
Rating Action
On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'AA-/A-1+' issuer credit ratings and its 'AA' issue
credit rating on Watercare Services Ltd. At the same time, we
removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed
with negative implications on Nov. 13, 2011. The outlook on the
rating is stable, and Watercare's stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) is unchanged at 'bbb'. Watercare provides water and waste
water-services to the Auckland region of New Zealand.
Rationale
The rating action on Watercare is a direct consequence of a
similar rating action on Watercare's sole owner, Auckland
Council, which was also removed from CreditWatch negative (see
research update titled, " 'AA/A-1+' Ratings On Auckland Council
Off CreditWatch Negative And Affirmed; Outlook Stable",
published to Global Credit Portal on Feb. 19, 2012).
The 'AA-' long-term credit rating on Watercare reflects our
opinion that there is an 'extremely high' likelihood that
Auckland Council (AA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and
sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of
financial distress to ensure the timely repayment of its
financial obligations. Under our criteria for government-related
entities, we have directly linked the ratings on Watercare with
those on Auckland Council.
The CreditWatch resolution reflects our view that the
council's metrics are expected to be maintained at levels
consistent with the 'AA' rating despite an increasing debt
burden and weakening credit metrics. Standard & Poor's had been
concerned that the council's significant capital-expenditure
plans could erode the council's credit metrics; however, in our
opinion, the council has demonstrated strong financial
management.
We have assessed Watercare's stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) at 'bbb'. In our view, Watercare benefits from a "strong"
business profile, underpinned by its natural monopoly in the
Auckland region and the relative stability and strength of
market demand, which we expect to continue. These strengths are
partly offset by what we believe is a "significant" financial
risk profile. Watercare has a target of free funds from
operations (FFO)-to-interest ratio of 2.5x, which is one of the
considerations in setting market prices.
In 2010/2011, Watercare undertook the significant task of
integrating its six retail customer bases. The integration was
managed well and the company's financial performance continues
to track at forecast levels, with the ratio of FFO to interest
above the target level; we expect the ratio of FFO to debt to be
maintained at about 12% or better.
We are expecting capital expenditure over the next few years
to be in the range of NZ$300 million-NZ$350 million per annum,
which is significantly higher than Watercare's historical
capital expenditure--partly because of the significantly larger
asset base and the identified needs of the network. Watercare
typically funds the majority of its growth and asset improvement
capital expenditure through debt, with maintenance capital
expenditure funded through internally generated cash flow.
Consequently, we are expecting a steady increase in debt.
However, we anticipate that Watercare will maintain
FFO-to-interest at 2.5x and FFO-to-debt at 12%, supported by
management's price-setting discipline. If that discipline were
to weaken, our view of the SACP may also change.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related
entities (GREs, see "Rating Government-Related Entities:
Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010), our view of an
'extremely high' likelihood of extraordinary support is based on
our assessment of Watercare's:
-- 'Critical' role in the provision of water and waste
water services for the Auckland region under a natural monopoly,
which we consider essential to public health and the local
economy; and
-- 'Very Strong' link to its local government owner,
Auckland Council (AA/Stable/A-1+), which guarantees all of the
company's current and, subject to certain terms and conditions,
future debt.
As the long-term and short-term debt issued by Watercare is
guaranteed by Auckland Council, the rating on that debt is
equated to the 'AA' and 'A-1+' ratings on Auckland Council,
reflecting the benefit of that guarantee. The Auckland Council
guarantee supports payment in full of all current debt
obligations of Watercare and, subject to certain conditions
being met, all future debt. The council does not support the
general obligations of Watercare.
LiquidityThe short-term rating on Watercare is 'A-1+',
underpinned by what we consider to be a stable and relatively
predictable cash flow from its water and waste water business,
as well as the surplus committed external financing and standby
facilities.
We view the company's liquidity position as being
"adequate", as defined in our criteria. Undrawn facilities at
Dec. 31, 2011, totaled NZ$280 million, although it is important
to note that this includes the NZ$200 million commercial paper
(CP) standby facility. At the same time, there was NZ$148.9
million of CP drawn, guaranteed by Auckland Council, and cash on
hand of NZ$51.9 million. In our view, the guarantee is
structured such that there is a possibility that payments under
the document may not meet our expectations of timeliness with
regard to CP obligations; therefore, the support of the CP
standby facility is important to the CP rating. In terms of
Standard & Poor's criteria for rating corporates, the capacity
to issue 'A-1+' rated CP is linked to the availability of the
standby facility.
Assuming that Watercare will refinance its short-term debt
maturities in accordance with its financing policy, which
requires funding to be in place at least six months before an
upcoming debt maturity, we believe that the company's sources of
liquidity will exceed uses by more than 1.2x. However, Watercare
is reliant on ongoing access to additional debt to fund growth
capital expenditure and has limited financial flexibility, which
we see as a weakness.
At Dec. 31, 2011, Watercare had adequate headroom in its
financial covenants, such that a fall in revenue of 20% would
not be expected to breach covenants, although we expect that the
company would likely revisit its capital-expenditure plans if
that were to happen.
Outlook
The outlook on the rating is stable, reflecting the reliance
of the Watercare rating on Auckland Council through the very
strong link that Watercare has with the council, and the
critical role that the company fulfils. Under our GRE criteria,
the 'bbb' SACP on Watercare would need to fall to 'bb' before
the credit rating on the company would be affected. This would
require a substantial deterioration in the company's credit risk
profile, which we consider to be unlikely.
The rating on Watercare would most likely move in lockstep
with that on the council. If there were an unlikely change in
Watercare's role or link to the government that we believed
could reduce the likelihood of extraordinary support in times of
financial distress, the rating on Watercare could be lowered.
We expect Watercare will continue to manage pricing of
water, wastewater, and trade waste services at levels sufficient
to maintain the "significant" financial profile at around the
current level. We expect the company's FFO-to-interest ratio to
track in the high 2x range and FFO-to-debt ratio between 11% and
12%. Given the natural monopoly that Watercare enjoys in the
Auckland region, we do not anticipate any change in the
company's "strong" business risk profile.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And
Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Watercare Services Ltd.
Senior Unsecured (4 issues) AA
Commercial Paper (1 issue) A-1+
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To
For
Watercare Services Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+
AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+