KOLKATA/SINGAPORE, December 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Wearit Global Limited's (WGL) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch B-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.

A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary. The ratings continue to be constrained by WGL's tight liquidity position due to its continued financial support to a group company - Ritspin Synthetic Ltd. WGL had a cash balance of INR3m in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY10: INR3.8m).

The ratings also reflect delays in commencement of operations of WGL's recently acquired spinning unit and increased working capital requirements because of higher volume of business.

At end-FY11, WGL acquired a spinning unit with an installed capacity of 25,776 spindles in INR292.5m, and additional refurbishment capex of around INR273.4m would be incurred in FY12 to commence the unit.

The ratings are further constrained by WGL's weak credit profile, characterised by its low interest coverage of 1.5x in FY11 (FY10: 1.1x) and decreased-though-high net adjusted leverage (net adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR) of 9.3x (15.5x). The improvement in leverage is attributed to the company's EBITDA margin improving to 6.5% in FY11 from 4.9% in FY10 along with an increase in revenue to 1,249.9m from INR704.3m because of higher volume of business and better average sales realisation per tonne.

However, WGL reported a negative free cash flow (FCF) of INR159.5m in FY11 because of higher working capital requirements and planned capex programme. Fitch expects FCF stay negative in FY12 due to the ongoing capex programme. Negative rating guidelines include a decline in WGL's operating margins along with interest coverage falling below 1x.

Fitch has also affirmed WGL's bank facilities as follows:

- INR420m term loans (enhanced from INR50m): affirmed at 'Fitch B-(ind)'

- INR140m cash credit limits (enhanced from INR40m): affirmed at 'Fitch B-(ind)'

- INR250m fund-based facilities for packing credits (enhanced from INR50m): affirmed at 'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR50m non-fund based facilities: affirmed at 'Fitch A4(ind)'