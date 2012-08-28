(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- WIAL has implemented a new airline pricing structure that will see its overall charges rise by 3.6% per year in real terms over five years (Standard & Poor's had previously conservatively assumed no price increase). The outcome of this initiative will drive better-than-expected financial metrics for WIAL in the coming years at a time when we expect WIAL's business risk profile to remain strong.

-- We are revising our rating outlook on WIAL to positive from stable, and affirming the issuer credit ratings at 'BBB+/A-2'.

-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the company will manage its distributions and capital expenditure to improve and maintain higher financial metrics.

-- We believe, however, that there remains some short-term risk that a review of the effectiveness of the new information disclosure regime currently being undertaken by the Commerce Commission could cause WIAL to review pricing, or negatively impact the effectiveness of the current regulatory regime.

Rating Action

On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Wellington International Airport Ltd. (WIAL) to positive from stable, and affirmed the 'BBB+/A-2' issuer credit ratings on the company.

Rationale

The ratings on New Zealand airport WIAL reflect our opinion of the airport's strong competitive position, plus its resilient passenger growth--despite the recent testing times for the airport industry in the Asia-Pacific region-both of which support our assessment of WIAL's business risk profile as "strong." Additionally, upward-trending financial metrics and a good liquidity position support our assessment of WIAL's financial risk profile as 'intermediate.' In our view, these strengths are partially offset by the airport's high reliance on domestic passenger traffic, and its limited opportunity for diversifying non-aeronautical revenue (due to a limited land bank, i.e., the amount of land available for development).

Under our previous forecast we had assumed that the price consultation undertaken by WIAL would result in the implementation of a tariff setting, which would be effective April 2012 and which would have been an amount similar to the prior, expired, tariff. In actuality, the new pricing structure resulted in an increase of 3.6% overall charge-per-passenger per year in real terms over the next five years.

This better-than-expected outcome means that we have revised our forecast for WIAL, and are now expecting FFO-to-debt to trend above 18% from 2014, and FFO interest cover of about 3.3x-to-3.5x. This compares to our previous expectations of about 15% and 3x, respectively. Although our revised forecast takes into account the new pricing structure for the next five years, we maintain the view that passenger traffic is likely to remain subdued in the short term, with long-term growth of about 1% for domestic traffic and 3% for international traffic. We are also maintaining our forecast of moderate capital investment in the order of NZ$30 million-NZ$40 million in the next two years--noting, however, our expectation that a relative granularity in execution of WIAL's proposed projects should provide some flexibility for delaying some capital works in order for WIAL to manage its financial metrics. In this light, we expect FFO-to-debt to gradually trend toward 20%, which we would view as commensurate with an 'A-' rating, all else being equal.

We continue to view WIAL's business risk profile as "strong," based on the airport's position as the gateway to: New Zealand's second-largest urban area, the home of the New Zealand's government, and a significant corporate base. These factors underpin the airport's resilient domestic passenger base, which represents almost 90% of total passengers. During the year ended March 31, 2012 the airport's domestic passenger numbers marginally decreased by 0.1% against that in fiscal 2011. This is a reflection of the combined impacts of the Chilean volcanic ash cloud in June 2011 and the Rugby World Cup, which were counterbalanced by the opening of Jetstar's route to Queenstown and Air New Zealand introducing larger aircraft. International traffic growth remains strong, at 9.7%, although from a relatively low base number.

Although we continue to view the regulatory regime covering the New Zealand airport sector as light-handed, the Commerce Commission recently published a Process and Issues Paper, seeking to confirm the effectiveness of the current regime. Of importance, in our view, is the fact that the Commission is running a separate process for each of the three regulated airports, which could result in three different outcomes. Although this process could, in theory, lead to WIAL becoming fully regulated, this process is only in its very early stages, and therefore, we will remain attentive to its future developments.

Liquidity

Our short-term rating on WIAL is 'A-2'. We view the company's liquidity as "adequate." The company has a sufficient buffer in the next 12-to-18 months to cover its: capital expenditure, dividends to shareholders, and other cash requirements. WIAL does not have any debt maturing until November 2013, when its NZ$100 million retail bonds mature.

Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following expectations:

-- The company's sources of liquidity, including cash, FFO, and undrawn bank lines, to exceed its uses by more than 1.8x over the next 12 months--well in excess of the 1.2x required for the "adequate" category.

-- The next debt maturity is not until the end of 2013.

-- In the event of a 30% drop of EBITDA, net sources would remain positive. Compliance with covenants under its debt documents would be maintained in that scenario.

In our analysis, we have assumed liquidity exceeding NZ$120 million over the next 12 months, comprising cash on hand, FFO, and available committed bank facilities. We estimate the company will use about NZ$70 million over that period, primarily to cover its capital-expenditure program and dividends to shareholders.

Outlook

The positive outlook is based on our view of WIAL's continued strong business risk profile and our expectation that the company's financial risk profile will strengthen with credit metrics commensurate with a higher rating.

Upward rating action (to 'A-') is possible in the next 12-to-18 months if:

-- WIAL demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a prudent approach in relation to distributions and capital expenditure, to sustain the expected higher financial metrics over the longer term;

-- We have greater clarity on the current process being undertaken by the Commerce Commission and confirmation of a very low likelihood of change of the current regulatory environment; and

-- We are comfortable that the ratio of FFO-to-debt will remain above 18% and continue trending toward 20%, while at the same time FFO interest cover remains around 3.5x. The outlook could be revised to stable if:

-- The conclusions from the Commerce Commission's review are likely to either lead to a higher regulatory burden on the company, or requires WIAL to re-open its pricing consultation, or

-- Key financial metrics remain in line with historical levels of around 15% and 3x for FFO-to-debt and FFO interest cover, respectively, lead in part by higher debt-funded capital expenditure. Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Wellington International Airport Ltd.

Senior unsecured BBB+

Senior unsecured AA-

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Wellington International Airport Ltd.

Corporate credit rating BBB+/Positive/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2