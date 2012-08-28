(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- WIAL has implemented a new airline pricing structure that
will see its overall charges rise by 3.6% per year in real terms
over five years (Standard & Poor's had previously conservatively
assumed no price increase). The outcome of this initiative will
drive better-than-expected financial metrics for WIAL in the
coming years at a time when we expect WIAL's business risk
profile to remain strong.
-- We are revising our rating outlook on WIAL to positive
from stable, and affirming the issuer credit ratings at
'BBB+/A-2'.
-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the
company will manage its distributions and capital expenditure to
improve and maintain higher financial metrics.
-- We believe, however, that there remains some short-term
risk that a review of the effectiveness of the new information
disclosure regime currently being undertaken by the Commerce
Commission could cause WIAL to review pricing, or negatively
impact the effectiveness of the current regulatory regime.
Rating Action
On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised
its outlook on Wellington International Airport Ltd. (WIAL) to
positive from stable, and affirmed the 'BBB+/A-2' issuer credit
ratings on the company.
Rationale
The ratings on New Zealand airport WIAL reflect our opinion
of the airport's strong competitive position, plus its resilient
passenger growth--despite the recent testing times for the
airport industry in the Asia-Pacific region-both of which
support our assessment of WIAL's business risk profile as
"strong." Additionally, upward-trending financial metrics and a
good liquidity position support our assessment of WIAL's
financial risk profile as 'intermediate.' In our view, these
strengths are partially offset by the airport's high reliance on
domestic passenger traffic, and its limited opportunity for
diversifying non-aeronautical revenue (due to a limited land
bank, i.e., the amount of land available for development).
Under our previous forecast we had assumed that the price
consultation undertaken by WIAL would result in the
implementation of a tariff setting, which would be effective
April 2012 and which would have been an amount similar to the
prior, expired, tariff. In actuality, the new pricing structure
resulted in an increase of 3.6% overall charge-per-passenger per
year in real terms over the next five years.
This better-than-expected outcome means that we have revised
our forecast for WIAL, and are now expecting FFO-to-debt to
trend above 18% from 2014, and FFO interest cover of about
3.3x-to-3.5x. This compares to our previous expectations of
about 15% and 3x, respectively. Although our revised forecast
takes into account the new pricing structure for the next five
years, we maintain the view that passenger traffic is likely to
remain subdued in the short term, with long-term growth of about
1% for domestic traffic and 3% for international traffic. We are
also maintaining our forecast of moderate capital investment in
the order of NZ$30 million-NZ$40 million in the next two
years--noting, however, our expectation that a relative
granularity in execution of WIAL's proposed projects should
provide some flexibility for delaying some capital works in
order for WIAL to manage its financial metrics. In this light,
we expect FFO-to-debt to gradually trend toward 20%, which we
would view as commensurate with an 'A-' rating, all else being
equal.
We continue to view WIAL's business risk profile as
"strong," based on the airport's position as the gateway to: New
Zealand's second-largest urban area, the home of the New
Zealand's government, and a significant corporate base. These
factors underpin the airport's resilient domestic passenger
base, which represents almost 90% of total passengers. During
the year ended March 31, 2012 the airport's domestic passenger
numbers marginally decreased by 0.1% against that in fiscal
2011. This is a reflection of the combined impacts of the
Chilean volcanic ash cloud in June 2011 and the Rugby World Cup,
which were counterbalanced by the opening of Jetstar's route to
Queenstown and Air New Zealand introducing larger aircraft.
International traffic growth remains strong, at 9.7%, although
from a relatively low base number.
Although we continue to view the regulatory regime covering
the New Zealand airport sector as light-handed, the Commerce
Commission recently published a Process and Issues Paper,
seeking to confirm the effectiveness of the current regime. Of
importance, in our view, is the fact that the Commission is
running a separate process for each of the three regulated
airports, which could result in three different outcomes.
Although this process could, in theory, lead to WIAL becoming
fully regulated, this process is only in its very early stages,
and therefore, we will remain attentive to its future
developments.
Liquidity
Our short-term rating on WIAL is 'A-2'. We view the
company's liquidity as "adequate." The company has a sufficient
buffer in the next 12-to-18 months to cover its: capital
expenditure, dividends to shareholders, and other cash
requirements. WIAL does not have any debt maturing until
November 2013, when its NZ$100 million retail bonds mature.
Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following
expectations:
-- The company's sources of liquidity, including cash, FFO,
and undrawn bank lines, to exceed its uses by more than 1.8x
over the next 12 months--well in excess of the 1.2x required for
the "adequate" category.
-- The next debt maturity is not until the end of 2013.
-- In the event of a 30% drop of EBITDA, net sources would
remain positive. Compliance with covenants under its debt
documents would be maintained in that scenario.
In our analysis, we have assumed liquidity exceeding NZ$120
million over the next 12 months, comprising cash on hand, FFO,
and available committed bank facilities. We estimate the company
will use about NZ$70 million over that period, primarily to
cover its capital-expenditure program and dividends to
shareholders.
Outlook
The positive outlook is based on our view of WIAL's
continued strong business risk profile and our expectation that
the company's financial risk profile will strengthen with credit
metrics commensurate with a higher rating.
Upward rating action (to 'A-') is possible in the next
12-to-18 months if:
-- WIAL demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a prudent
approach in relation to distributions and capital expenditure,
to sustain the expected higher financial metrics over the longer
term;
-- We have greater clarity on the current process being
undertaken by the Commerce Commission and confirmation of a very
low likelihood of change of the current regulatory environment;
and
-- We are comfortable that the ratio of FFO-to-debt will
remain above 18% and continue trending toward 20%, while at the
same time FFO interest cover remains around 3.5x. The outlook
could be revised to stable if:
-- The conclusions from the Commerce Commission's review are
likely to either lead to a higher regulatory burden on the
company, or requires WIAL to re-open its pricing consultation,
or
-- Key financial metrics remain in line with historical
levels of around 15% and 3x for FFO-to-debt and FFO interest
cover, respectively, lead in part by higher debt-funded capital
