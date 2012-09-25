(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Australian-based retailer Wesfarmers Limited's (Wesfarmers)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Positive.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Wesfarmers
is nearing the end of its growth capex cycle and is likely to
revert to free cash flow (after dividends) neutrality from FY14.
The company has been investing in growth initiatives designed to
strengthen its retail operations and expand production capacity
in its resources and industrial businesses. Wesfarmers now has
an opportunity to demonstrate its publicly stated commitment to
prudent capital management, by reaching free-cash flow
neutrality over the medium-term.
The Outlook will be revised to Stable in the event
Wesfarmers diverges from its capital management strategy,
whereby it pursues concurrent growth in capex expenditure and
dividends.
Wesfarmers' rating is supported by the material contribution
from the defensive, mature and stable supermarkets sector and by
its financial flexibility. Wesfarmers has leading market shares
in several low competition retail segments with strong profit
margins that account for three quarters of its EBIT. The company
has also diversified into non-prescription pharmaceuticals and
alcohol, thereby succeeding in trapping a greater share of its
customer's spending.
These resilient cash flows are, however, mingled with the
more cyclical contributions from Wesfarmers' other businesses
such as coal mining, chemicals, energy, fertilisers, as well as
apparel and equipment for mining and construction.
The revenue from Wesfarmers' supermarket business, Coles, is
exposed to deflationary risks owing to the ongoing price-based
competition with rival Woolworths Ltd. Wesfarmers' supermarket
earnings are highly sensitive to fluctuations of its gross
margins. However, this risk is mitigated by product inelasticity
in the supermarket space and the strong market position of
Wesfarmers' retail businesses, which permit a pass-through of
the majority of cost increases and also assist Coles in
negotiating lower prices from its suppliers.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include:
-Leverage reducing to below 2.75x (FY12: 3.27x) on a
sustainable basis
-Wesfarmers returning to a state of free cash flow
neutrality Negative: The current Outlook is Positive. Fitch's
sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments where
leverage increases to more than 3.5x. However, a rating
downgrade may occur should leverage exceed 3.5x on a sustained
forward-looking basis.