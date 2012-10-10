(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 10, 2012--Western
Australia recorded the nation's highest level of arrears in the
second quarter (Q2), ended June 30, 2012, according to a report
by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. The report, "Australian
RMBS Performance Watch," says that loans that are greater than
30 days in arrears totaled 1.87% in Western Australia in Q2,
followed by Queensland, at 1.82%, and New South Wales, at 1.77%.
The report includes the key findings that:
-- Half of the 10 worst-performing postcodes in Q2 were in
coastal areas, with a majority in New South Wales;
-- Investment loans exhibited marginally better arrears
performance in the quarter; and
-- The percentage of low-documentation (low-doc) loans in
arrears was highest in Tasmania and Western Australia in Q2,
while Victoria and the Northern Territory were the best
performers.
Loans underlying Australian prime residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are greater than 30 days
in arrears decreased overall in Q2, with the prime Standard &
Poor's Mortgage Performance Index (SPIN) at 1.50%, compared with
1.61% in the previous quarter. The SPIN decreased by 19 basis
points during the first half due to the effect of lower interest
rates. Total prime RMBS outstanding totaled approximately
A$114.5 billion in Q2, down 1% from Q1.
The June edition of "Australian RMBS Performance Watch"
includes new features such as a breakdown by state of low-doc
loans underlying Australian RMBS, the arrears performance over
time of investment loans compared with owner-occupied loans, the
arrears performance of loans in metropolitan versus
nonmetropolitan areas, and a list of the 10 worst-performing
postcodes.
We have added these to provide the market with greater
transparency and show the trends of different performance
attributes over time across the entire prime RMBS portfolio.
Standard & Poor's Mortgage Performance Index (SPIN) measures
the weighted-average arrears more than 30 days past due on
residential mortgage loans in both publicly and privately rated
Australian RMBS transactions. The SPIN is calculated for prime
and subprime residential mortgage loans. The indices identify
the proportion of loans in arrears in each of the 31-60 days,
61-90 days, and 90+ days' arrears categories. SPIN is calculated
on a monthly basis using information provided to Standard &
Poor's by the issuers of RMBS transactions.
The report, "Australian RMBS Performance Watch," for the
quarter ended June 30, 2012, provides a comprehensive analysis
of arrears statistics on loans underlying Australian RMBS. The
report can be found on RatingsDirect, at "www.globalcreditportal.com
", under the Global Research Publications window. Select
Structured Finance Research from the drop-down menu in this
window. Members of the media can contact Richard Noonan for a
copy on (61) 3 9631 2152 or richard_noonan@standardandpoors.com.