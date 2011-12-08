(The following was released by the rating agency)
Dec 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Westfield Group's
(Westfield) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a
Stable Outlook and its senior unsecured rating at 'A-'.
Westfield's IDR takes into account its improved business
model as it increases its exposure to property management
activities whilst reducing its direct ownership of assets
following the divestment of approximately 50% of Westfield's
Australian and New Zealand property assets in 2010.
Reduced earnings volatility, a moderation in capital
expenditure requirements and improved leverage were some of the
benefits of this transition which are increasingly apparent. The
risks to Westfield's earnings and, potentially, ratings, are
from softening US lease rates and their impact on their US
portfolio; however, these are somewhat offset by the resilient
performance of the Australian portfolio and the boost to the UK
business from the 2012 London Olympics.
The group is proactively managing its leverage and liquidity
through strategic divestments and the exercise of restraint in
pursuing development activity. "The decline in cap rates in the
US will support the execution of Westfield's US strategic
divestment of non-core assets," says Johann Kenny, Director in
Fitch's Industrials team.
Operating risks stem from a softening in lease rates across
the US portfolio and weak retail sales experienced by Australian
department store anchor tenants.
These risks are somewhat mitigated by Westfield's track
record in maintaining low vacancy rates through initiatives such
as back-up tenant plans and management's ability to adapt their
leasing strategies to suit prevailing market conditions.
Financial risks are suitably mitigated by the group's
interest-rate hedging strategy, the recent cut in the Australian
cash rate (to the extent it translates into reduced forward
rates) and the successful timing and execution of Westfield's
project management activity.
The completion and divestment of a share of Stratford City,
London and the FY12 commencement of non-core asset sales in the
US will support leverage and liquidity over Westfield's peak
refinance period in 2012 and 2013. Westfield's ratings could be
downgraded if EBIT net interest cover (NIC - defined as net
operating income plus management fees minus overhead costs
divided by net interest expense including capitalised interest)
moves below 2.25x and/or gearing (net debt to shareholder funds)
moves above 100%, both on a sustained and Fitch- projected
basis.
Fitch projections indicate that Westfield will be
comfortably within the NIC guideline even under the modest
stress case of a non-renewal of 10% of upcoming speciality lease
maturities. The ratings could be upgraded if NIC moves above
3.75x and gearing moves below 60%. This would need to be
combined with a track record demonstrating that development and
acquisition appetite remains materially lower than that seen in
historical periods up to FY10.