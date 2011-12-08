(The following was released by the rating agency)

Dec 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Westfield Group's (Westfield) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook and its senior unsecured rating at 'A-'.

Westfield's IDR takes into account its improved business model as it increases its exposure to property management activities whilst reducing its direct ownership of assets following the divestment of approximately 50% of Westfield's Australian and New Zealand property assets in 2010.

Reduced earnings volatility, a moderation in capital expenditure requirements and improved leverage were some of the benefits of this transition which are increasingly apparent. The risks to Westfield's earnings and, potentially, ratings, are from softening US lease rates and their impact on their US portfolio; however, these are somewhat offset by the resilient performance of the Australian portfolio and the boost to the UK business from the 2012 London Olympics.

The group is proactively managing its leverage and liquidity through strategic divestments and the exercise of restraint in pursuing development activity. "The decline in cap rates in the US will support the execution of Westfield's US strategic divestment of non-core assets," says Johann Kenny, Director in Fitch's Industrials team.

Operating risks stem from a softening in lease rates across the US portfolio and weak retail sales experienced by Australian department store anchor tenants.

These risks are somewhat mitigated by Westfield's track record in maintaining low vacancy rates through initiatives such as back-up tenant plans and management's ability to adapt their leasing strategies to suit prevailing market conditions.

Financial risks are suitably mitigated by the group's interest-rate hedging strategy, the recent cut in the Australian cash rate (to the extent it translates into reduced forward rates) and the successful timing and execution of Westfield's project management activity.

The completion and divestment of a share of Stratford City, London and the FY12 commencement of non-core asset sales in the US will support leverage and liquidity over Westfield's peak refinance period in 2012 and 2013. Westfield's ratings could be downgraded if EBIT net interest cover (NIC - defined as net operating income plus management fees minus overhead costs divided by net interest expense including capitalised interest) moves below 2.25x and/or gearing (net debt to shareholder funds) moves above 100%, both on a sustained and Fitch- projected basis.

Fitch projections indicate that Westfield will be comfortably within the NIC guideline even under the modest stress case of a non-renewal of 10% of upcoming speciality lease maturities. The ratings could be upgraded if NIC moves above 3.75x and gearing moves below 60%. This would need to be combined with a track record demonstrating that development and acquisition appetite remains materially lower than that seen in historical periods up to FY10.