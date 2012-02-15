(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Westfield Group (A-/Stable/A-2) remain unchanged following Westfield Group's (WDC) announcement of its financial results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. We consider the results to be in line with our expectations with a debt-to-capital ratio of 45% (capital is defined as debt plus equity plus non-current deferred taxes).

We expect that WDC will retain an active approach to managing its asset and capital base, as evidenced by: its decision to enter into a US$4.8 billion (A$4.7 billion) joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to purchase 12 U.S. assets; the sale of its interest in three non-core U.K. centers for GBP159 million (A$240 million); and its intention to commence an on-market security buyback program of up to 10% of issued capital. However, we are mindful that the proposed security buyback could absorb the net cash inflow from these asset sales, and we expect that WDC will seek to maintain its credit metrics consistent with the 'A-' rating. WDC has forecast development starts of between A$1.25 billion and A$1.5 billion per annum for 2012 and 2013 (of which WDC's share is A$500 million and A$700 million) respectively. The group has also indicated that it is continuing its strategy of divesting non-core assets in 2012. In the short term, we expect that WDC's credit metrics will improve with the expected repayment by Westfield Retail Trust of the Westfield Sydney A$1.2 billion loan. However, the combination of WDC's proportional share of the future development expenditure and security buyback will temper improvements in WDC's financial profile.

We expect WDC to maintain a strong liquidity profile, prudent interest rate and currency hedging, and an intermediate financial risk profile. This includes maintaining fully adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt (after subtracting capitalized interest including preference shares as debt) comfortably within the 8%-10% range, EBITDA interest cover (including preference share dividends) at about 3x or more, and debt to capital at about 45%.