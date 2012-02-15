(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 15, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Westfield
Group (A-/Stable/A-2) remain unchanged following Westfield
Group's (WDC) announcement of its financial results for the year
ended Dec. 31, 2011. We consider the results to be in line with
our expectations with a debt-to-capital ratio of 45% (capital is
defined as debt plus equity plus non-current deferred taxes).
We expect that WDC will retain an active approach to
managing its asset and capital base, as evidenced by: its
decision to enter into a US$4.8 billion (A$4.7 billion) joint
venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to purchase 12
U.S. assets; the sale of its interest in three non-core U.K.
centers for GBP159 million (A$240 million); and its intention to
commence an on-market security buyback program of up to 10% of
issued capital. However, we are mindful that the proposed
security buyback could absorb the net cash inflow from these
asset sales, and we expect that WDC will seek to maintain its
credit metrics consistent with the 'A-' rating. WDC has forecast
development starts of between A$1.25 billion and A$1.5 billion
per annum for 2012 and 2013 (of which WDC's share is A$500
million and A$700 million) respectively. The group has also
indicated that it is continuing its strategy of divesting
non-core assets in 2012. In the short term, we expect that WDC's
credit metrics will improve with the expected repayment by
Westfield Retail Trust of the Westfield Sydney A$1.2 billion
loan. However, the combination of WDC's proportional share of
the future development expenditure and security buyback will
temper improvements in WDC's financial profile.
We expect WDC to maintain a strong liquidity profile,
prudent interest rate and currency hedging, and an intermediate
financial risk profile. This includes maintaining fully adjusted
funds from operations (FFO) to debt (after subtracting
capitalized interest including preference shares as debt)
comfortably within the 8%-10% range, EBITDA interest cover
(including preference share dividends) at about 3x or more, and
debt to capital at about 45%.