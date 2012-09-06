Britain's FTSE steps warily into election week, travel stocks fall
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday.
Sept 6 Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned its Aa3 rating to the bonds issued by West Nippon Expressway Company Limited (W-NEXCO).The rating outlook is stable.
CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 Global airlines raised their 2017 profit forecast for the industry on Monday and heard pleas to stand by a pledge to curb emissions, despite a U.S. decision to exit the separate Paris climate pact.