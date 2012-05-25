(The following was released by the rating agency)
May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Westpac Lenders
Mortgage Insurance Limited's (WLMI) Insurer Financial Strength
Ratings (IFS) at 'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating reflects WLMI's robust financial profile
underpinned by strong capital ratios, historically prudent
underwriting and risk acceptance, and a conservative investment
portfolio. The insurer maintains a a high degree of separation
from financial services group Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC,
'AA-'/Stable), of which WLMI is part, as dictated by the
Australian regulatory regime. Operating on an "arms length"
basis WLMI maintains its own underwriting policies and controls
and does not automatically accept risk or pay all submitted
claims.
Deterioration in the macroeconomic environment is the
greatest threat to WLMI. An increase in unemployment, declines
in lending and underwriting standards, and significant house
price falls would pose risks to WLMI's business. Moreover,
exposure to cyclical deterioration is heightened through the
monoline (undiversified) nature of WLMI's business. Importantly,
the Australian economy remains in robust health with an
unemployment rate of 4.9% at end-April 2012, and Fitch forecasts
seasonally adjusted GDP growth to accelerate to 2.8% and 3.0% in
2012 and 2013 respectively, from 2.3% in 2011. Household
indebtedness remains high at 149.6% at end-December 2011 but has
fallen from a peak of 156.3% at end-September 2006.
In Fitch's opinion WLMI would have sufficient capital to
withstand a range of severe downturn scenarios, although in
these severe scenarios WLMI would most likely require
recapitalisation to continue to operate within prudential
guidelines. The agency considers WBC to be capable of providing
support to WLMI should the need arise.
At 30 September 2011 (FYE11) WBC had total equity of AUD44bn
and in FY11 generated net income of AUD7.1bn. Positive rating
action is unlikely given this would require an uplift from WBC's
IDR which was downgraded to 'AA-' on 24 February 2012 as part of
a global bank ratings review (see rating action commentary on
www.fitchratings.com).
The key rating driver that could lead to a downgrade is a
deteriorating economic environment that ultimately leads to a
weakening of WLMI's capital position. In the unlikely situation
that capital support was not forthcoming from WBC, WLMI may find
itself unable to meet high minimum regulatory capital
requirements. WLMI is a captive insurance company which only
underwrites mortgage loans originated through the distribution
channels of WBC, and insures losses arising from defaults on
WBC's residential loan portfolios.