SYDNEY, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of the notes issued by Westpac NZ Securisation Limited. This transaction is backed by a pool of first-ranking New Zealand residential mortgages originated by Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL, 'AA'/Outlook Stable/'F1+'). The ratings are listed below:

NZD4,750m Class A1 (ISIN NZWWAD0001W7) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

NZD125m Class B (ISIN NZWWBD0002W3) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The rating affirmations reflect Fitch's view that credit enhancement levels are able to support the notes' current ratings. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pool remain in line with the agency's expectations.

"The peak in 30+ days arrears stood at 1.83% at end-February 2011 and is likely to be a result of a maturing pool, as well as a reflection of economic conditions at that time. We note that since then the arrears have improved to 1.24% at end-November 2011," said Kim Bui, Analyst in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

The transaction has seen losses of NZD2,049,799, being 0.04% of the pool balance, with all losses being absorbed by excess income.

WNZL self manages this transaction as the securities are eligible for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's domestic market operations.