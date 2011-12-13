(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of the notes issued by Westpac NZ Securisation Limited.
This transaction is backed by a pool of first-ranking New
Zealand residential mortgages originated by Westpac New Zealand
Limited (WNZL, 'AA'/Outlook Stable/'F1+'). The ratings are
listed below:
NZD4,750m Class A1 (ISIN NZWWAD0001W7) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
NZD125m Class B (ISIN NZWWBD0002W3) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
The rating affirmations reflect Fitch's view that credit
enhancement levels are able to support the notes' current
ratings. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the
collateral pool remain in line with the agency's expectations.
"The peak in 30+ days arrears stood at 1.83% at end-February
2011 and is likely to be a result of a maturing pool, as well as
a reflection of economic conditions at that time. We note that
since then the arrears have improved to 1.24% at end-November
2011," said Kim Bui, Analyst in Fitch's Structured Finance team.
The transaction has seen losses of NZD2,049,799, being 0.04%
of the pool balance, with all losses being absorbed by excess
income.
WNZL self manages this transaction as the securities are
eligible for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's domestic market
operations.