(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Westpac NZ Securitisation Limited's Class B notes and affirmed
its Class A notes.
This transaction is backed by a pool of first-ranking New
Zealand residential mortgages originated by Westpac New Zealand
Limited (WNZL, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+').
The ratings are listed below:
NZD4,750m Class A1 (ISIN NZWWAD0001W7) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
NZD125m Class B (ISIN NZWWBD0002W3) downgraded to 'AAsf'
from 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
The downgrade of the Class B notes reflects insufficient
available credit enhancement to maintain the 'AAAsf' rating
under Fitch's new minimum credit enhancement criteria.
Westpac has notified Fitch that they will continue
substituting new loans into the underlying portfolio. They will
not be restructuring the transaction following the release of
Fitch's New Zealand addendum to the APAC Residential Mortgage
Criteria, on 7 December 2012.