July 25 Moody's Investors Service said that the ratings of the rated subsidiaries of the White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) were unaffected by WTM's announcement on July 23 that it had capitalized a new subsidiary, HG Global Ltd. (HG Global), with approximately $600 million to fund Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM), a startup mutual financial guarantor focused on credit enhancing US municipal debt.