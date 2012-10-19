Oct 19 Moody's Investors Service has today assigned prospective (P)A2 rating on long-term senior unsecured debts and (P)A3 rating on dated subordinated debts under Wing Lung Bank Limited's (WLB) Euro Medium Term Note ("EMTN") Programme. At the same time, Moody's has assigned A3 rating to WLB's dated subordinated notes drawdown under its EMTN Programme.