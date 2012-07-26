(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Winmall Ltd. is a single-property, single-borrower,
commercial real estate securitization involving secured loans
between Winmall and Jurong Point Realty Ltd., an established
joint-venture company whose primary business is the ownership of
Jurong Point shopping center in Singapore.
-- Based on our review of the transaction, the underlying
collateral properties continue to exhibit strong performance.
-- As a result, we have affirmed the ratings on the notes
and removed three of the classes from CreditWatch negative.
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) July 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on five classes of
notes issued by Winmall Ltd. and removed three of the classes
from CreditWatch with negative implications. The three classes
of notes were placed on CreditWatch negative in January 2011,
following updates to the criteria we use for assessing
counterparty risk. Following a full review of the transaction,
we determined that the transaction structure supported scenarios
consistent with the current rating levels.
The rating affirmations follow our review of the performance
and management of the transaction, and are based on information
as of the most recent reporting date of June 2012. The
transaction is a single-property, single-borrower, commercial
real estate securitization involving secured loans between
Winmall and Jurong Point Realty Ltd. (JPRL), an established
joint-venture company whose primary business is the ownership of
Jurong Point shopping center in Singapore.
The ratings affirmations reflect:
-- The strength of the credit quality of the underlying
loans between Winmall and JPRL, the borrower and owner of Jurong
Point shopping center;
-- The credit characteristics of the underlying property;
-- Cash flow coverage levels and overcollateralization
provided;
-- Liquidity support provided by interest reserves to
mitigate interest shortfalls; and
-- Other structural and credit enhancements.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available here.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Class Rating
A floating rate A (sf)
A fixed rate A (sf)
RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH
Class Rating to Rating from
AAA floating rate AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg
AAA fixed rate AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg
AA fixed rate AA (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Asia-Pacific Real GDP Growth Forecasts: Economic
Uncertainties Continue, July 12, 2012
-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,
May 31, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity
Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors,
Nov. 4, 2011
-- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011