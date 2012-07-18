(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Winsway
Coking Coal Holdings Ltd's (Winsway) Outlook to Negative from
Stable, due to its worse-than-expected performance resulting
from current coking coal price volatility. The agency has also
affirmed Winsway's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and its senior unsecured rating at 'BB'
respectively.
Winsway warned on 17 July 2012 that the company will record
a loss for H112, mainly due to lower coking coal prices on
weakening demand from steel mills and coke plants under sluggish
economic conditions. The company has adopted a strategy of
lowering inventory levels to improve its cash balance and to
fend off difficult market conditions. Winsway's financing costs
for H112 are also higher, albeit one-off, because of its Grand
Cache Coal acquisition which concluded in March 2012.
Fitch views that Winsway's destocking, while increasing cash
at hand, could hurt profitability in a declining price market as
a result of the depletion of higher-cost inventory. Further, the
agency does not expect Winsway's current operation to be
flexible enough to fully defend itself from a sluggish steel
industry. Fitch expects Winsway's profitability and cash
generation capability will be affected if coking coal demand
does not recover and put a floor under prices.
The ratings may be downgraded if sluggish coking coal demand
continues to cause earnings volatility and to impinge on its
cash generation capability on a sustained basis. The Outlook may
be revised back to Stable if the company is able to manage the
industry downturn and hold up its profitability in spite of a
difficult operating environment.