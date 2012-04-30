BRIEF-Root9b Holdings says entered into convertible promissory note amendments with existing holders
May 1 Moody's affirms VMIG 1 the short term rating assigned to the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority Housing Revenue Bonds, 2005 series F variable rate demand bonds (taxable)
* Files for potential stock shelf offering; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: