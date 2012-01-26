BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook for Indonesian banking system to positive from stable
Jan 26 Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority
* Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aa3/VMIG 1 to the $53,540,000 Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority ("WHEDA" or the "Authority") Housing Revenue Bonds, 2012 Series A ($29,100,000) and 2012 Series B ($24,400,000) (Variable Rate Demand Bonds)(the "Bonds"). The outlook is stable.
SEOUL, June 13 Following are South Korea's latest monthly money supply indicators, released by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday: April March Feb L money supply (pct, y/y) +7.7 +7.0 +7.3 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) +6.6 +6.2 +6.2 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued. - M2 money supply measure excl