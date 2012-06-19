(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Woodside Petroleum Ltd.'s Pluto foundation project is being commissioned, and we expect it to ramp up to a steady state of production in 2013 without major operational issues.

-- If the company were to embark on another large-scale capital project, we expect it to adopt a disciplined approach to the project's funding and pace of development.

-- As such, we have affirmed the 'BBB+' corporate credit rating and associated senior unsecured debt ratings on Woodside.

-- We have also revised the rating outlook to stable from negative.

Rating Action On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' corporate credit rating and senior unsecured debt ratings on Australia-based oil and gas company Woodside Petroleum Ltd. At the same time, we have revised the rating outlook to stable from negative. Rationale The outlook revision follows the commissioning of Woodside's Pluto foundation project and commencement of the delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to customers.

The project ramp-up has been progressing well so far, achieving an overall system utilization of 65% in May 2012 against management's expectation of 20%. We expect Pluto to ramp up to a steady state of production in 2013 without major operational issues. The Pluto project significantly expands Woodside's operational scale and asset size.

It also increases Woodside's exposure to the LNG market, which we consider to be a positive factor. We consider LNG revenues to be less volatile than oil, given the long-term nature of the offtake contracts. We expect the company's cash flows and key credit metrics to improve from 2012, even under Standard & Poor's price deck for oil, because of production from the Pluto project and lower capital expenditure (see article titled: "Assumptions: Revised Oil And Natural Gas Price Assumption For 2011, 2012, And 2013", published to Global Credit Portal, www.globalcreditportal.com, Feb. 25, 2011).

Our base-case forecasts indicate that Woodside's adjusted funds from operations (FFO) would be about US$3 billion for 2012. We have assumed an oil price (Brent) of US$90 per barrel for the rest of 2012 and that Woodside produces 77 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); the company forecast that its 2012 production will be between 73-81 mmboe. As such, we expect the company's adjusted FFO to debt to be much higher than 35% and adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to be slightly less than 2x, which are in line with our expectations for the 'BBB+' rating.

We understand that Woodside hasn't yet sanctioned any large-scale projects after Pluto. Nevertheless, if it were to embark on another large-scale project, we expect it to adopt a disciplined approach to the project's funding and pace of development. In our view, Woodside's recent sale of its equity stake in the Browse LNG development reflects a more conservative funding approach, compared with the Pluto foundation development, in which Woodside's equity share is 90%. We note that it has yet to proceed with the Browse project.

The equity sell-down and expected US$2 billion proceeds from the sale could reduce Woodside's own funding burden for Browse. The ratings on Woodside reflect our opinion of the company's cost-competitive operations, long reserve life, and the positive outlook for the LNG market. We also consider favorably the company's predictable cash flow from long-term take-or-pay domestic gas and LNG contracts. Partly tempering these strengths are: the company's limited, albeit improving, geographic diversity; and the cyclical and capital-intensive nature of the exploration and production industry. Woodside recorded total production of 64.6 mmboe in 2011. About 60% of Woodside's production comes from natural gas, while 40% comes from liquids. The company's exposure to natural gas will increase with the production contribution from Pluto from 2012.

At Dec. 31, 2011, it had 1,610 mmboe 2P reserve with a 2P reserve life of 25 years. Liquidity In our view, Woodside's liquidity is "adequate", based on our criteria. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile are: -- We expect Woodside's sources of liquidity in 2012 to exceed uses by 1.2x, under our oil price deck. -- As at April 30, 2012, Woodside had US$1.8 billion in cash and undrawn debt capacity. -- The company has a manageable debt-maturity profile in 2012 and 2013, with around US$1 billion drawn debt maturing in 2012 and 2013, respectively. -- In the absence of a large-scale project development, Woodside's capital expenditure will decrease and we expect it to generate surplus free operating cash flow in the next two years (in the absence of sanctioning a large-scale new project).

Woodside forecasts its 2012 investment expenditure to be slightly higher than US$2 billion. -- Woodside's debt facilities are covenant-light. We expect the metrics to be well within financial covenants. Outlook The outlook is stable. The 'BBB+' rating incorporates our expectation that Woodside would return to positive free operating cash flow generation in 2012 and maintain FFO to debt (adjusted to include asset-retirement obligations and operating leases) at significantly more than 35%. An upgrade could occur if Woodside demonstrates a track record of positive free cash flow after capital expenditure, and its key credit metrics are sustained at a level commensurate with a higher rating. These include an FFO to debt (adjusted to include asset-retirement obligations and operating leases) sustained comfortably at more than 45% and adjusted debt-to-EBITDA well below 2x through the commodity cycle. The ratings may be lowered if Woodside's adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio were to fall to less than 30% because of: the simultaneous development of two large projects that are not conservatively funded; or if it were to undertake a sizable asset acquisition. Related Criteria And Research -

- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012

-- Assumptions: Revised Oil And Natural Gas Price Assumption For 2011, 2012, And 2013, Feb. 25, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Woodside Finance Ltd. Senior Unsecured BBB+ Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Woodside Petroleum Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/NR BBB+/Negative/NR