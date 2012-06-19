(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Woodside Petroleum Ltd.'s Pluto foundation project is
being commissioned, and we expect it to ramp up to a steady
state of production in 2013 without major operational issues.
-- If the company were to embark on another large-scale
capital project, we expect it to adopt a disciplined approach to
the project's funding and pace of development.
-- As such, we have affirmed the 'BBB+' corporate credit
rating and associated senior unsecured debt ratings on Woodside.
-- We have also revised the rating outlook to stable from
negative.
Rating Action On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services affirmed its 'BBB+' corporate credit rating and senior
unsecured debt ratings on Australia-based oil and gas company
Woodside Petroleum Ltd. At the same time, we have revised the
rating outlook to stable from negative. Rationale The outlook
revision follows the commissioning of Woodside's Pluto
foundation project and commencement of the delivery of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) to customers.
The project ramp-up has been progressing well so far,
achieving an overall system utilization of 65% in May 2012
against management's expectation of 20%. We expect Pluto to ramp
up to a steady state of production in 2013 without major
operational issues. The Pluto project significantly expands
Woodside's operational scale and asset size.
It also increases Woodside's exposure to the LNG market,
which we consider to be a positive factor. We consider LNG
revenues to be less volatile than oil, given the long-term
nature of the offtake contracts. We expect the company's cash
flows and key credit metrics to improve from 2012, even under
Standard & Poor's price deck for oil, because of production from
the Pluto project and lower capital expenditure (see article
titled: "Assumptions: Revised Oil And Natural Gas Price
Assumption For 2011, 2012, And 2013", published to Global Credit
Portal, www.globalcreditportal.com, Feb. 25, 2011).
Our base-case forecasts indicate that Woodside's adjusted
funds from operations (FFO) would be about US$3 billion for
2012. We have assumed an oil price (Brent) of US$90 per barrel
for the rest of 2012 and that Woodside produces 77 million
barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); the company forecast that its
2012 production will be between 73-81 mmboe. As such, we expect
the company's adjusted FFO to debt to be much higher than 35%
and adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to be slightly less than 2x, which
are in line with our expectations for the 'BBB+' rating.
We understand that Woodside hasn't yet sanctioned any
large-scale projects after Pluto. Nevertheless, if it were to
embark on another large-scale project, we expect it to adopt a
disciplined approach to the project's funding and pace of
development. In our view, Woodside's recent sale of its equity
stake in the Browse LNG development reflects a more conservative
funding approach, compared with the Pluto foundation
development, in which Woodside's equity share is 90%. We note
that it has yet to proceed with the Browse project.
The equity sell-down and expected US$2 billion proceeds from
the sale could reduce Woodside's own funding burden for Browse.
The ratings on Woodside reflect our opinion of the company's
cost-competitive operations, long reserve life, and the positive
outlook for the LNG market. We also consider favorably the
company's predictable cash flow from long-term take-or-pay
domestic gas and LNG contracts. Partly tempering these strengths
are: the company's limited, albeit improving, geographic
diversity; and the cyclical and capital-intensive nature of the
exploration and production industry. Woodside recorded total
production of 64.6 mmboe in 2011. About 60% of Woodside's
production comes from natural gas, while 40% comes from liquids.
The company's exposure to natural gas will increase with the
production contribution from Pluto from 2012.
At Dec. 31, 2011, it had 1,610 mmboe 2P reserve with a 2P
reserve life of 25 years. Liquidity In our view, Woodside's
liquidity is "adequate", based on our criteria. Relevant aspects
of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile are: -- We
expect Woodside's sources of liquidity in 2012 to exceed uses by
1.2x, under our oil price deck. -- As at April 30, 2012,
Woodside had US$1.8 billion in cash and undrawn debt capacity.
-- The company has a manageable debt-maturity profile in 2012
and 2013, with around US$1 billion drawn debt maturing in 2012
and 2013, respectively. -- In the absence of a large-scale
project development, Woodside's capital expenditure will
decrease and we expect it to generate surplus free operating
cash flow in the next two years (in the absence of sanctioning a
large-scale new project).
Woodside forecasts its 2012 investment expenditure to be
slightly higher than US$2 billion. -- Woodside's debt facilities
are covenant-light. We expect the metrics to be well within
financial covenants. Outlook The outlook is stable. The 'BBB+'
rating incorporates our expectation that Woodside would return
to positive free operating cash flow generation in 2012 and
maintain FFO to debt (adjusted to include asset-retirement
obligations and operating leases) at significantly more than
35%. An upgrade could occur if Woodside demonstrates a track
record of positive free cash flow after capital expenditure, and
its key credit metrics are sustained at a level commensurate
with a higher rating. These include an FFO to debt (adjusted to
include asset-retirement obligations and operating leases)
sustained comfortably at more than 45% and adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA well below 2x through the commodity cycle. The
ratings may be lowered if Woodside's adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio
were to fall to less than 30% because of: the simultaneous
development of two large projects that are not conservatively
funded; or if it were to undertake a sizable asset acquisition.
15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Woodside Finance Ltd.
Senior Unsecured BBB+ Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook
Action To From Woodside Petroleum Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating
BBB+/Stable/NR BBB+/Negative/NR