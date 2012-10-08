Turkish PM cancels meeting with German minister -sources
ANKARA, June 5 Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim cancelled a planned meeting with Germany's foreign minister on Monday, sources in Yildirim's office said.
Oct 8 Correction to Sub Headline, October 5, 2012 Release: Moody's says Woolworths' A3 rating is unaffected by the de-merger announcement
ANKARA, June 5 Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim cancelled a planned meeting with Germany's foreign minister on Monday, sources in Yildirim's office said.
ANKARA, June 5 Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday a trend had begun in Europe for intelligence agencies to use journalists as agents.