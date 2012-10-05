(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on
Woolworths Ltd. (A-/Stable/A-2) remain unchanged following the
company's proposal to sell A$1.4 billion of property assets to a
real estate investment trust (REIT), Shopping Centres
Australasia Property Group (SCA Property Group), that Woolworths
will establish.
The SCA Property Group will be created via a distribution of
trust units to Woolworths investors based on the number of
shares they own. The trust will also seek to raise additional
equity and debt to fund the portfolio acquisition. The
transaction will result in Woolworths incurring additional
operating lease payments (which we treat as debt) for occupying
the properties sold to the REIT. However, we anticipate the
transaction will have a minimal impact on Woolworths' financial
metrics as the cash proceeds from the sale will be used to repay
Woolworths' on-balance-sheet debt.
Nonetheless, we expect Woolworths' financial risk profile to
remain at the weaker end of our expectations for the rating in
year ending June 30, 2013. Accordingly, the ratings and outlook
anticipate that Woolworths will actively manage its capital base
to maintain a financial profile in line with the 'A-' rating. In
this regard, we expect that the company will manage its fully
adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt at about 25% or
more and fixed-charge coverage at the upper end of the 2.5x-3x
range.