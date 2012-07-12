BRIEF-Guorui Properties posts May 2017 contracted sales
* In May 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) July 12, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A-' rating to Woori Bank's (Woori; A-/Stable/A-2) JPY16.3 billion senior unsecured bonds, with a coupon rate of 1.29% due July 23, 2014, and its JPY3.7 billion senior unsecured bonds with a coupon rate of 1.40% due July 23, 2015.
Woori intends to use the bond proceeds to repay foreign-currency-denominated debt and for the bank's general operating activities. The bonds will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
BICRA On Korea Revised To Group '3' From Group '4', Nov. 9, 2011
* In May 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, June 7 Cyber attacks pose a serious threat to Sweden's financial infrastructure, the central bank said on Wednesday in its annual Financial Infrastructure Report.