OVERVIEW
-- World Financial Network Credit Card Master Note Trust's
series 2012-C note issuance is an ABS securitization backed by a
collateral certificate representing an ownership interest in the
receivables held by World Financial Network Credit Card Master
Trust. The receivables are generated under consumer credit card
accounts originated through various merchant agreements.
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, M, B,
and C notes.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the
transaction's credit support, payment and legal structures, and
timely interest and principal payments, among other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 12, 2012
--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its
preliminary ratings to World Financial Network Credit Card
Master Note Trust's $256.0 million asset-backed notes series
2012-C (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed
securities transaction backed by a collateral certificate
representing an ownership interest in the receivables held by
World Financial Network Credit Card Master Trust.
The receivables are generated under consumer credit card
accounts originated through various merchant agreements. The
preliminary ratings are based on information as of July 12,
2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of
final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
-- Our view that the credit support for each class of notes
is sufficient to withstand the simultaneous stresses we apply to
our 7.50%-9.50% base-case loss rate assumption, our 14.0%-16.0%
base-case payment rate assumption, and our 24.0%-26.0% base-case
yield assumption for each preliminary rating category. In
addition, we use stressed excess spread assumptions to determine
if sufficient credit support is available for each preliminary
rating category. Our purchase rate assumption for this
transaction is zero. All of the stress assumptions outlined
above are based on our current criteria (see "General
Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card
Securitizations," published April 19, 2010, and "Revised
Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card ABS,"
published Sept. 14, 2011). The class A, M, B, and C notes are
supported by 25.00%, 21.25%, 16.50%, and 4.0% subordination,
respectively, as a percent of the series 2012-C's aggregate note
balance. Only the class C notes are supported by a dynamic
spread account.
-- Our expectation that under a moderate ('BBB') stress
scenario, all else being equal, our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' and
'AA+ (sf)' ratings on the class A and M notes, respectively,
will remain within one rating category of the assigned ratings
in the next 12 months and our preliminary 'A+ (sf)' and 'BBB
(sf)' ratings on the class B and C notes, respectively, will
remain within two rating categories of the assigned ratings in
the next 12 months, based on our credit stability criteria (see
"Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published May 3,
2010).
-- Our view of the credit risk inherent in the collateral
loan pool based on our economic forecast, the trust portfolio's
historical performance, and the collateral's characteristics.
-- Our view of World Financial Network Bank's (WFN's; not
rated) servicing experience, ADS Alliance Data Systems Inc.'s
experience as subservicer, and our opinion of the quality and
consistency of WFN's account origination, underwriting, account
management, collections, and general operational practices. WFN
is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliance Data Systems Corp.
-- Our expectation of the timely interest and ultimate
principal payments by the August 2022 distribution date, the
legal final maturity date, which we based on our stressed cash
flow modeling scenarios using assumptions that we believe are
commensurate with the respective preliminary rating categories.
-- The transaction's underlying payment structure, cash flow
mechanics, and legal structure. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7
DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any
report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7
Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is
available at
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
World Financial Network Credit Card Master Note Trust -
Series 2012-C
Class Rating Amount (mil. $)
A AAA (sf) 200.0
M AA+ (sf) 10.0
B A+ (sf) 12.7
C BBB (sf) 33.3
D(i) NR 10.7
(i)The class D notes are not being offered publicly. NR--Not
rated.